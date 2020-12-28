Adam 'Pacman' Jones Says the Bengals Should Re-Sign A.J. Green This Offseason

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones still lives in the Cincinnati area and cheers for his former team.

Jones regularly reacts to the game—both good and bad—on his Instagram story.

He was pleased with Sunday's 37-31 win, but he chimed in on A.J. Green's future with the team.

"Green is still the f---ing truth, that's not a debate," Jones wrote on his Instagram story. "If we lose A.J. Green we will only win five games next year period... Take care of him now. He don't want much!!!!"

Green had four receptions for 64 yards on Sunday against Houston. He has 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Green's health was a big question mark coming into the season. He missed all of the 2019 campaign due to an ankle injury. He's had multiple toe injuries over the past few seasons as well.

The good news is Green has played in all 15 of the Bengals games this year. Unfortunately, he hasn't been nearly as productive as he was in his first eight NFL seasons.

Green, 32, is playing on the franchise tag and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Some believe the Bengals should move on from the aging star with Tyler Boyd and emerging rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins under contract through the 2023 season

"I love my time here. Who knows what is going to happen? I will be ready for anything and be excited to get back to playing football whether it is here or somewhere else," Green said earlier this month. "I'm still a great receiver. My role is not going to change no matter where I'm at. Whatever happens here, I still can play at a high level. I'm not worried about falling into a role right now. My job is to go out there and win one-on-ones and make plays whenever it's called."

Time will tell if Green will stick around for an 11th season with the Bengals, but his decision could come down to money and a chance to win.

Jones wants the Bengals to give his former teammate a new contract and a legitimate shot at a ring in the coming seasons.

