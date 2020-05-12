A.J. Green's importance to the Bengals cannot be overstated

A.J. Green's importance cannot be overstated.

The savvy veteran has often been the difference between the Bengals winning and losing on Sunday's.

Cincinnati has been one of the best teams in the NFL with Green on the field. Unfortunately for the Bengals, he's missed significant time due to injury in each of the past two seasons.

They placed the franchise tag on the 7-time Pro Bowler this offseason. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal.

The Bengals are 7-25-1 in the regular season without Green since 2014. They were 5-10-1 without him before he missed all of last season with an ankle injury.

He's the engine that makes them go. It's been that way since his NFL debut when he caught the game winning touchdown pass against the Browns.

The Bengals are 66-44-1 in regular season games with Green in the lineup.

Burrow Believer

Green is invested in the Bengals. He wants to make this work. It's one thing to say it, which he has, but Green has always let his actions do the talking.

There's a lot going on in the world today due to COVID-19. There's uncertainty surrounding Green's future in Cincinnati and yet, he's doing what he can to get in sync with No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

"I told him wherever he is, we'll come to him," Green told Bengals.com. "I don't know where, when, how. It's all who can fly where and when. He's the quarterback. He makes his location and we have to get there."

Green knows that welcoming Burrow and getting him up to speed to the NFL game is vital for the Bengals' success in 2020 and beyond.

Health has been an issue for Green, but production isn't a problem when he's on the field. He's the first wide receiver in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons.

The 31-year-old looks to re-establish himself as one of the NFL's best wide receivers. He's confident he can get it done. The plan to work out with Burrow bodes well for everyone involved.

Leadership

Green has always been mature, but that didn't make him a natural leader.

He's quiet. He does his work, but he isn't going to be the loudest guy in the room. He's more of a lead by example type of player.

The past few years have helped him become a better leader.

The injuries. The adversity. The losing. All of it.

"Not playing the last year and a half, it's really zoomed me into being more focused, not taking things for granted," Green said. "The first seven years it was like, 'Oh, this is easy. No speed bumps. Making the Pro Bowl every year.' Then it's been injury after injury.

"It's a process of trying to be great. You play this game long enough, you're going to have these bumps in the road and you have to keep fighting. That's where I am. Still fighting. I still love the game. I'm just ready to get back and play."

Green is the fourth oldest player on the Bengals' roster behind Clark Harris, Kevin Huber and Geno Atkins. He hasn't played a full season since 2017.

He has a lot to prove, but he's willing to help the other wide receivers on the roster. From a rookie like Tee Higgins, to a two-time 1,000-yard receiver in Tyler Boyd, they all can take something from Green, who is still the best player in the room.

He knows where he's at in his career. He's an experienced and willing leader. That will be invaluable in a young receiver room. Burrow will also benefit tremendously — both directly and indirectly — from having him around.

Green carried Andy Dalton and the rest of the Bengals' offense for years. He was patient when he wasn't involved in the game plan during the first half of a playoff game. He never complained about under throws or off target passes.

Green was the engine that made the Bengals go for most of last decade. He's dealt with a few injuries, but that doesn't mean he won't thrive with Burrow under center.

High Level

Green turns 32 in July. His age combined with his injuries have some wondering what type of player he can be at this stage of his career?

How much longer will he be an elite player? Is he still the same guy that helped the Bengals win 59 percent of the games he played in from 2011-2018?

Can Green still be a game changer?

"When the time comes, I'll be in the best shape to play my best ball this year no matter what happens," Green said. "The best shape of my life."

He's been the most important player on the Bengals' roster since he was drafted in 2011. The Bengals' winning percentage drops by nearly 40 percent (from 59% to 21%) when he's out of the lineup. He's willing to mentor the young receivers on the roster and go the extra mile to work with Burrow.

Green's importance to the Bengals cannot be overstated.