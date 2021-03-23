Alabama Star Offensive Tackle Alex Leatherwood Crushes Pro Day

He's one of the many offensive linemen the Bengals will evaluate before the 2021 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately need to upgrade their offensive line this offseason. They signed veteran tackle Riley Reiff, but they need to do a lot more than that if they're going to keep Joe Burrow upright.

The good news is there are plenty of quality options in this years' draft class including Alabama tackle Alex Leatherwood.

The 22-year-old performed well at Alabama's Pro Day on Tuesday. Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin was in attendance.

The 2020 Outland Trophy Winner measured in at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds. He posted a 85 3/8-inch wingspan (98th percentile) and a 34.5-inch vertical leap (98th percentile). He ran a 4.96 40-yard dash (94th percentile) and posted a 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump (99th percentile).

He played both guard and tackle at Alabama and would likely be a plug-and-play starter on the Bengals' offensive line.

“Some teams like me at tackle, some at guard,” Leatherwood said on Monday. “It just all depends on what team you’re talking about and their team needs but I feel like most of them think that I can play anywhere on the offensive line.”

Leatherwood is expected to be an early second-round pick, which means Cincinnati could snag him with the 38th pick. If they take LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Florida's Kyle Pitts or another skill player in the first round, then taking Leatherwood would make a ton of sense.

“I watch essentially all players in the league,” Leatherwood said. “What I try to take from them—just watch what they do well and the things that help them succeed and try to apply it to my game because you can’t have your whole game after one person because everybody’s different. Everybody has different strengths and weaknesses—links in those skillsets—so I just try to take from all of them and apply it to my game as best as I can.”

