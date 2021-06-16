Podcast: Bengals End Minicamp Early, Hakeem Adeniji Injured and the Latest on Joe Burrow

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Zac Taylor's decision to end minicamp early, plus Joe Burrow's progress, Hakeem Adeniji's unfortunate injury and so much more.

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

