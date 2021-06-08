Watch: Highlights From Bengals OTAs Including Clips of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were back on the practice field on Tuesday. Joe Burrow threw deep balls to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the rest of the first-team wide receivers. He also participated in more team drills than he had in past practices.
Watch highlights of Burrow, Chase, plus check out drills featuring Trey Hopkins, DJ Reader and so much more below.
