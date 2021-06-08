Watch: Highlights From Bengals OTAs Including Clips of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and More

The Bengals continued their OTAs practices on Tuesday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were back on the practice field on Tuesday. Joe Burrow threw deep balls to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the rest of the first-team wide receivers. He also participated in more team drills than he had in past practices.

Watch highlights of Burrow, Chase, plus check out drills featuring Trey Hopkins, DJ Reader and so much more below.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest Bengals news from OTAs, minicamp and more!

-----



You May Also Like:

Look: A.J. Green Wears a Cardinals Jersey for the First Time

Randy Bullock is Headed to the Hall of Fame

LeBron James, Other Athletes React to Chad Johnson's Boxing Debut

Joe Burrow High on Latest Power Rankings for Comeback Player of the Year

Bengals Banking on Ja'Marr Chase to be Significant Upgrade in Wide Receiver Room

C.J. Uzomah Wants to be Like Tom Brady

Exclusive: Tee Higgins Poised for Big Leap in Year Two

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 60-Yard Bombs at Bengals Practice

Joe Burrow's Velocity Up in OTAs: "Tight Coverage Won't Matter"

Data Says Joe Burrow, Bengals Should Make Leap in 2021

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws on the Move During OTAs

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Tweaked Throwing Motion This Offseason

Joe Burrow Making Progress, Here's the Latest on His Recovery

Two Bengals Make List of Top 25 Players Under 25-years-old

Look: Joe Burrow Projected to Have Big Season

Zac Taylor Among Favorites to Be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances

Bengals' Belief in Joe Burrow Continues to Grow

Joe Burrow Vouches for Bengals' Offensive Line

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws, Runs and More at OTAs

Legendary Sportswriter Compares Joe Burrow to Hall of Famer

Carson Palmer: 'Everybody' Believed He Should Avoid the Bengals Before NFL Draft

Details About Voting For Bengals Ring of Honor Inaugural Class

Burrow Hoping to Get Plenty of Work in With Bengals Wide Receivers Before Camp

Three Bengals Players That Could Breakout in 2021

Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2021

QB Rankings: How Does Joe Burrow Stack Up Against the Rest of the AFC North?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook