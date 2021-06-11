Watch: Breakdown of Bengals OTAs and a Look Ahead to Mandatory Minicamp

Joe Burrow has impressed over the past few weeks.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals wrapped up OTAs on Thursday. With minicamp starting next week, we felt like it was a good time to recap what we've seen at practice over the past few weeks.

I discuss Joe Burrow, the Bengals' rookie class and so much more.

Check out the video breakdown of OTAs and subscribe to our YouTube channel below.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, rumors and more!



-----



You May Also Like:

Analysts Asks Important Question About Joe Burrow and the Bengals

Joe Mixon Breakout Incoming? Zac Taylor Endorses His Star RB

Check Out the Best Photos From the Bengals Third Week of OTAs

Tee Higgins Surprised by Joe Burrow's Increase in Velocity

Bengals Offensive Line Ranked Higher Than Expected

Watch Highlights From Week 3 of Bengals OTAs

Former NFL Wide Receiver Buying Stock in Tee Higgins

Look: A.J. Green Wears a Cardinals Jersey for the First Time

Randy Bullock is Headed to the Hall of Fame

LeBron James, Other Athletes React to Chad Johnson's Boxing Debut

Joe Burrow High on Latest Power Rankings for Comeback Player of the Year

Bengals Banking on Ja'Marr Chase to be Significant Upgrade in Wide Receiver Room

C.J. Uzomah Wants to be Like Tom Brady

Exclusive: Tee Higgins Poised for Big Leap in Year Two

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 60-Yard Bombs at Bengals Practice

Joe Burrow's Velocity Up in OTAs: "Tight Coverage Won't Matter"

Data Says Joe Burrow, Bengals Should Make Leap in 2021

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws on the Move During OTAs

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Tweaked Throwing Motion This Offseason

Joe Burrow Making Progress, Here's the Latest on His Recovery

Two Bengals Make List of Top 25 Players Under 25-years-old

Look: Joe Burrow Projected to Have Big Season

Zac Taylor Among Favorites to Be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances

Bengals' Belief in Joe Burrow Continues to Grow

Joe Burrow Vouches for Bengals' Offensive Line

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws, Runs and More at OTAs

Legendary Sportswriter Compares Joe Burrow to Hall of Famer

Carson Palmer: 'Everybody' Believed He Should Avoid the Bengals Before NFL Draft

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook