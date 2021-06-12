Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Offense

This would bode well for Cincinnati's chances of surprising people this season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are expecting to have one of the NFL's best offenses this season. They added key pieces to their offensive line including Riley Reiff and Jackson Carman.

They also took wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I think every area [on offense] we've improved," tight end C.J. Uzomah said earlier this month. "I think receiving corps. I mean, good luck. Again, pads haven't been on, but just watching these guys, I'm just like 'wow.' Looking at Tee (Higgins) now. I'm like 'Dude, you are a monster right now. You fit the mold of what you should be, and you're going out and doing what you need to do.' The offensive line, Riley (Reiff) is a man. He's commanding the offensive line room really, really well. Joe's gonna Joe. Both Joes are gonna Joe. And the tight end room, we're older now and we've added a few more guys we feel will be valuable to the offense. So I think as a whole, we've gotten better."

Uzomah isn't the only one that has high hopes for the Bengals' offense. Former NFL wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson made a bold declaration on Good Morning Football earlier this week.

"The Cincinnati Bengals will have four 1,000 yard skill players," Burleson said. "Joe Mixon will have over 1,000 yards. Tyler Boyd will have over 1,000 yards receiving. Tee Higgins will have over 1,000 yards receiving and Ja'Marr Chase will come in as a rookie and have over 1,000 yards receiving. That's four skill players and I do believe that this offense is capable because they have some young superstars."

Boyd and Mixon have topped the 1,000 yard mark twice in their career. Higgins finished with 908 yards as a rookie and expectations are sky-high for Chase.

If all four guys accomplish that feat this season, then the Bengals should have their best and most exciting team since 2015.

