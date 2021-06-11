Jessie Bates Leads Way as Bengals' Secondary Ranked in Top Half of NFL

Cincinnati has plenty of new faces in the cornerback room.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' secondary is going to look much different this season.

Their projected starters at cornerback—Trae Waynes, Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie haven't played a snap in Cincinnati. Hilton and Awuzie signed in free agency this offseason. Waynes joined the team in 2020, but missed the entire season due to a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered in training camp.

The good news is Jessie Bates has emerged as not only one of the best safeties in the game, but he's also become a leader in the locker room. His presence should make the transition easier for the veteran additions in the secondary.

Pro Football Focus likes what the Bengals did on the back end this offseason. Cincinnati's secondary is 15th in their rankings, which is better than over half the league.

"A collection of secondary starters that includes Trae Waynes, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton and Vonn Bell won’t necessarily scare opposing offenses. But there aren’t many weak links in this group, either," Ben Linsey wrote. "The Bengals have done a good job of solidifying the unit through free agency over the past two offseasons. "Jessie Bates III is the star of the unit and will instill fear into quarterbacks. The 2018 second-round pick out of Wake Forest is in the conversation for best free safety in the NFL. Bates’ 12 forced incompletions in 2020 were three more than any other safety in the league."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news and breakdowns, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

The Bengals may not have a true No. 1 cornerback, but they have an elite safety and quality players around him. There's no reason why they can't take a step forward and become an above average secondary this season.

Despite being 15th, the Bengals were still behind the rest of the AFC North. The Ravens (2), Browns (3) and Steelers (12) were ranked ahead of Cincinnati.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, rumors and more!



-----



You May Also Like:

Analysts Asks Important Question About Joe Burrow and the Bengals

Joe Mixon Breakout Incoming? Zac Taylor Endorses His Star RB

Check Out the Best Photos From the Bengals Third Week of OTAs

Tee Higgins Surprised by Joe Burrow's Increase in Velocity

Bengals Offensive Line Ranked Higher Than Expected

Watch Highlights From Week 3 of Bengals OTAs

Former NFL Wide Receiver Buying Stock in Tee Higgins

Look: A.J. Green Wears a Cardinals Jersey for the First Time

Randy Bullock is Headed to the Hall of Fame

LeBron James, Other Athletes React to Chad Johnson's Boxing Debut

Joe Burrow High on Latest Power Rankings for Comeback Player of the Year

Bengals Banking on Ja'Marr Chase to be Significant Upgrade in Wide Receiver Room

C.J. Uzomah Wants to be Like Tom Brady

Exclusive: Tee Higgins Poised for Big Leap in Year Two

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 60-Yard Bombs at Bengals Practice

Joe Burrow's Velocity Up in OTAs: "Tight Coverage Won't Matter"

Data Says Joe Burrow, Bengals Should Make Leap in 2021

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws on the Move During OTAs

Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Tweaked Throwing Motion This Offseason

Joe Burrow Making Progress, Here's the Latest on His Recovery

Two Bengals Make List of Top 25 Players Under 25-years-old

Look: Joe Burrow Projected to Have Big Season

Zac Taylor Among Favorites to Be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances

Bengals' Belief in Joe Burrow Continues to Grow

Joe Burrow Vouches for Bengals' Offensive Line

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws, Runs and More at OTAs

Legendary Sportswriter Compares Joe Burrow to Hall of Famer

Carson Palmer: 'Everybody' Believed He Should Avoid the Bengals Before NFL Draft

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook