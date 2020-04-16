The Bengals aren’t historically aggressive in free agency, but that changed this offseason when they committed nearly $150 million to eight players.

Adding proven talent to the roster was their goal in January when the put together their offseason plan.

“I don't know that it's a philosophy [change],” Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said. “Each year your team is different and has different needs, and there are different ways to address those needs. This year, we determined that we had the need to bring in a number of veteran players if we could.”

The Bengals signed six projected starters, five of which are 27 years old or younger. D.J. Reader, Vonn Bell, Trae Waynes and Xavier Su'a-Filo agreed to multi-year contracts.

“We felt like it was necessary to add some veteran pieces and we were fortunate to get that done,” Tobin said. “Steve Radicevic (scouting director) did a great job of getting us organized. Our coaches did a great job of helping in the evaluations and then you have to maintain flexibility as you go through it. When you get an agreement and then opportunities come up that maybe you didn't predict and you have to determine whether you want to take advantage of that opportunity or not. But you really don't know until it kicks off where you're going to get those yeses, and our coaches did a great job.”

They added five potential starters on defense, which allows them to draft top talent, instead of focusing on need. Tobin made it clear that the Bengals are focused on taking the best player available, even if it doesn’t necessarily fill a need.

“We’re going to be looking for the best player,” he said. “We won’t overlook a rare talent for a need, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Wide Receiver

The Bengals’ need at linebacker and on the offensive line is well documented, but they could also be in the market for a wide receiver. Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate are the only two wide outs under contract in 2021. A.J. Green and John Ross have dealt with various injuries over the past few years. The team has until July 15 to reach a long-term deal with Green. He’s certainly in the Bengals’ plans this season, even if he's forced to play on the franchise tag.

They'll be on the hunt for a wide receiver on day two and day three of the draft. If a top wide out falls to No. 33, expect them to take him, even if this draft is considered “deep” at the receiver spot.

“There are a lot of different styles (of) guys. I think that’s why you see it being advertised as very deep,” Tobin said. “If you’re just hunting a certain style, then it thins out a little bit.”

Moving Down

The Bengals have traded back in the second round in each of the last three drafts. They should get another opportunity to do so with the No. 33 pick.

“You just analyze it as it goes on and when opportunities come up, and they came up in those situations,” Tobin said. “You felt good about still getting the guy you wanted by moving back and adding a pick, then you’re willing to do it. It’s hard to predict. I don’t know that it’s a strategy, more than a reaction to a situation. We’ll see what situations come up in this draft. Obviously if we’re very satisfied and we don’t want to risk losing a player that’s on the board when we’re on the clock, then we’re just going to sit there and take him. We’re not going to take on too much risk if there’s a guy that’s right in our sights.”

Joe Burrow at No. 1

Tobin didn’t comment when asked if the Bengals have fielded any trade offers for the top pick. He also wasn’t willing to admit that the organization has made its’ mind up about who they were taking No. 1.

"We've known a lot about him [Burrow] before these days. Our coaches have done a good job meeting with him,” Tobin said. “The more he played the more the more he got into that rhythm and feel. Certainly the coaching down there brought him along quickly. Their schematics were great. I think the way that he was brought in by his teammates was great. His leadership down there was great. When those things all come together your play on the field tends to build and be ever-improving. So, with him, the more he played the better he got, which is a good sign.”

