Analyst believes Joe Burrow, Bengals can make quick turnaround

There was plenty of national speculation about Joe Burrow's future before the NFL Draft.

Some believed he should 'pull an Eli' and demand a trade, instead of going to Cincinnati. Others questioned the Bengals' ability to put the necessary pieces around Burrow in order for him to have NFL success.

One analyst believes Burrow may be able to turn things around quicker than people realize.

"It's quite difficult for a rookie quarterback to immediately engineer a dramatic turnaround, but Joe Burrow could help the Cincinnati Bengals re-emerge as a competitive team in the AFC quicker than many anticipate," Bucky Brooks wrote on NFL.com. "I'm not proclaiming the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is an overnight savior, but he's stepping into a program that is undergoing a cultural change while retaining enough weapons to significantly smooth a rookie quarterback's transition to the NFL.

"It's uncommon for a two-win organization to have a blue-chip running back (Joe Mixon) and a pair of top-tier pass catchers (A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd) already in the fold. Not to mention, Cincy spent the first pick of the second round on Clemson WR Tee Higgins, a big-bodied vertical playmaker who's excellent on 50-50 balls. That's plenty of firepower at the skill positions. On the line, the Bengals essentially add another first-round pick in Jonah Williams, the 11th overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft who missed all of last season after injuring his shoulder during team activities in June. Williams, who was the first offensive lineman selected in last year's draft, slots in at left tackle. Although questions persist about the Alabama product's ability to emerge as a five-star blind-side protector, given his less-than-ideal physical tools, the Bengals are betting on Williams' polished technique and competitiveness to enable him to hold his own against superior athletes on the edge."

Brooks' assessment is accurate. The Bengals' roster has improved at essentially every position this offseason. They added talent in free agency, the draft and they're healthy for the first time in nearly a year.

Cincinnati spent most of the offseason remaking a defense that was in desperate need of young talent.

The coaching staff believes in Williams and the rest offensive line. If they're competent up front and Zac Taylor can dial up the right plays, then the Bengals should be explosive on offense.

Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan have gotten some of Burrow's favorite plays from LSU. They plan to incorporate them in the Bengals' offense.

Things are coming together at Paul Brown Stadium. If Taylor dials up the right plays and the offense line holds up (those are BIG IF's), then the Bengals could surprise people this season.