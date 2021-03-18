Scouting Report: A Breakdown of What Larry Ogunjobi Brings to the Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to terms with former Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old will reportedly sign a one-year deal in Cincinnati.

This move could be signify the end of Geno Atkins' time with the team. He hasn't been released yet, but the Bengals would save $9.5 million against the cap if they moved on from the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Ogunjobi will likely take Atkins' place next to DJ Reader on the Bengals' defensive line. He's a quality 3-technique that can push the pocket, which should help create opportunities on the edge for Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

The Bengals continue to sign young, athletic players that are entering their prime years.

From Hendrickson (26) to Chidobe Awuzie (25) and Mike Hilton (27), Cincinnati is clearly looking for a specific player on defense.

Scouting Report

Here's what Browns Digest publisher Pete Smith had to say about Ogunjobi.

"Ogunjobi is a tremendous athlete for the defensive tackle position, but he always seemed out of place as a nose. Ogunjobi was at his best as a rookie when he was rotating in with Danny Shelton. He's able to get off the ball quickly and can disrupt plays shooting gaps. He was pretty good when isolated in a 0-tech on the nose, driving them into the backfield. Overall, Ogunjobi seems more suited to play the 3 (technique), but the fact he can rush the passer from the 1 (technique) has some value. He should be a rotational option that can bring energy, but when he's asked to carry the full load, he wears down. Ogunjobi has played through injuries seemingly every year he's been in the league. Tremendously intelligent and thoughtful, he's very popular among the media. Still young, so there might be some upside. He should also be cheap, which is the only way the Browns would opt to keep him. It seems like they want more size at that position, but he is popular in the locker room, so it's not impossible they might want to keep him."

Ogunjobi is a great fit in Cincinnati because he'll get to play the 3-technique. The Bengals are paying Reader a lot of money to be their nose tackle. It's a good match, at least on paper.

And as far as size, Ogunjobi is listed at 6-3, 305 pounds, which is similar to Atkins (6-1, 305), so the Bengals shouldn't have any trouble getting use to him manning the middle of the defensive line.

Ogunjobi had 11 sacks and 28 quarterback hits in 2018 and 2019 combined. He had a down year last season, but the Bengals are hoping he can bounce back in a big way next to Reader.

