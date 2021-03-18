Bengals Sign Former Browns Defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to add to their defense. They're signing former Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He had 46 tackles (five for loss), six quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks last season.

He joins a defensive line that includes DJ Reader and newly signed defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

They Bengals also revamped their secondary this week by agreeing to terms with cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie.

Cleveland took Ogunjobi in the third-round (65th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He had a down year in 2020, but the Charlotte product had 5.5 sacks in 2018 and 2019, respectively. He also had 28 quarterback hits over that span. He'll look to regain that form in Cincinnati alongside Reader.

Ogunjobi could end up taking Geno Atkins' place as the Bengals' starting 3-tech defensive tackle.

The one-year deal gives the 27-year-old a chance to show the league that he can still produce like he did in 2018 and 2019. If he plays well, then he can cash in as a free agent next offseason.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals

