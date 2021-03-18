NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Bengals Sign Former Browns Defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi

Cincinnati continues to add pieces on defense
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to add to their defense. They're signing former Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

He had 46 tackles (five for loss), six quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks last season. 

He joins a defensive line that includes DJ Reader and newly signed defensive end Trey Hendrickson. 

They Bengals also revamped their secondary this week by agreeing to terms with cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie.

Cleveland took Ogunjobi in the third-round (65th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. 

He had a down year in 2020, but the Charlotte product had 5.5 sacks in 2018 and 2019, respectively. He also had 28 quarterback hits over that span. He'll look to regain that form in Cincinnati alongside Reader. 

Ogunjobi could end up taking Geno Atkins' place as the Bengals' starting 3-tech defensive tackle. 

The one-year deal gives the 27-year-old a chance to show the league that he can still produce like he did in 2018 and 2019. If he plays well, then he can cash in as a free agent next offseason. 

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Bringing in Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit

Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) chases Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Sign Former Browns Defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi

Dec 29, 2019; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) carries the ball as as Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) defends during the first quarter a at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Recruiting Kenny Golladay to Bengals

Dec 31, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Riley Reiff (71) against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Hosting Free Agent Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) celebrates with offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Bengals Agree to Deal With Running Back Samaje Perine

Sep 27, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Kenny Golladay's Representatives Approached Bengals About Potential Deal

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Make Offer to Star Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay

Sep 30, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) celebrates with running back Mark Walton (32) after making the game-winning touchdown catch as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver (20) and cornerback Brian Poole (34) look on in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Bengals Release Tribute Video Honoring A.J. Green

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) prepares to block Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Would Bengals Be Willing to Trade for Raiders Guard Gabe Jackson?