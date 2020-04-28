Should the Bengals exercise John Ross' fifth-year option?

When the Bengals drafted John Ross with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, they hoped he could help revive an offense that was nearly unstoppable just a few years prior.

The front office loved the idea putting Ross — a speedster and downfield threat — on the same field as A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd.

Unfortunately it hasn't worked out like the Bengals had hoped. Ross and Green have played a total of nine games together due to injuries over the past three seasons.

The former No. 9 overall pick flashed his potential in the first two games last year. Ross had 11 receptions (20 targets), 270 yards and three touchdowns. His breakout season came to a screeching halt when he suffered a sternoclavicular (shoulder) injury against the Steelers in Week 4. He missed eight games with the injury, but still averaged a career-high 18.1 yards per catch.

Ross' injury issues are well-documented, but he showed flashes of potential last season in Zac Taylor's offense.

The Bengals have until Sunday, May 3 to decide on Ross' fifth-year option. It may sound like ridiculous for Cincinnati to even consider exercising their right to pay him $15.9 million next season, but there are a couple of reasons why Cincinnati may consider it.

First, the option isn't guaranteed. That means the Bengals could exercise the fifth-year in Ross' contract and still get out of the deal before the start of the 2021 league year.

Ross could benefit from Joe Burrow's accuracy and ability to make big plays downfield.

There's uncertainty surrounding Green's future in Cincinnati. The Bengals have yet to reach a long-term deal with the seven-time Pro Bowler after franchise tagging him earlier this offseason.

Exercising Ross' option could give them a backup plan just in case they don't reach a long-term extension with Green.

A wide receiver core consisting of Boyd, Ross, Auden Tate and Tee Higgins could be more than serviceable, especially if Ross proves himself this season.

The Benefits

Exercising the option gives the Bengals just that, options. It would allow them to evaluate Ross' performance with Burrow and see if he should be a part of their future without adding any guaranteed money to his contract.

If he goes out there, stays healthy and finishes with 1,312 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns (his pace after four games last season), then they can keep him around in 2021 without using the franchise tag. It would also give them more time to work on a long-term deal, which would be on the table if he produces in 2020.

If he struggles, then the Bengals can release him before the 2021 league year begins, which isn't unprecedented. The Redskins cut quarterback Robert Griffin III and the Texans released cornerback Kevin Johnson before their options became fully guaranteed.

The Risk

The fifth-year option would only become guaranteed if Ross suffered an injury serious enough to prevent him from passing a physical before the start of the 2021 league year.

Ross has played in 22 of a possible 32 games over the past two seasons. Being on the hook for $15.9 million may be too much of a risk for the Bengals.

There are plenty of benefits to exercising his option, but it also comes with plenty of risk.

Do the Bengals believe Ross can be part of their long-term future?

That's a question that Taylor, Duke Tobin and Mike Brown have to answer over the next few days.