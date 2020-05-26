Joe Burrow 'checks all the boxes' and is as 'prepared as anyone' to have success with the Bengals

The Bengals have high expectations for Joe Burrow. The No. 1 pick was dominant in his final season at LSU.

They believe he has the physical and mental skills to succeed in the NFL. Most people not named Colin Cowherd agree, including former Bengals great Solomon Wilcots.

Wilcots, who is an analyst for Pro Football Focus, believes Burrow is ready to make an immediate impact in Cincinnati.

"After earning the highest passing grade ever awarded to a college football player at (94.1), Joe Burrow returns home to the Buckeye State with all signs pointing to him being a sure-fire franchise quarterback," Wilcots wrote. "Burrow checks all the boxes as a mature and proven leader who was trained in a pro system by former LSU offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Burrow learned to set protection and recognize blitzing defenses with acute awareness. In 2019, his passing grade of 80.5 when pressured was the best in college football, and on throws 20 plus yards downfield against pressure he produced 11 big-time throws with zero turnovers and zero sacks."

Some are concerned with the Bengals offensive line, especially when going up against tough defensive fronts like the Browns, Ravens and Steelers. Wilcots admits that Burrow will have to get better under pressure, which is already one of his best traits.

"Burrow’s ability to remain poised under pressure while keeping his eyes downfield was a hallmark of his record-setting performance last season," Wilcots continued. "However, he will need to be even better behind a Bengals offensive line that has allowed a league-high 115 quarterback sacks over the last four seasons and earned a PFF pass-blocking grade of 70.6 (26th) over that same stretch. His 60.6% accuracy rate versus pressure — second to only Jalen Hurts last year — proves that Burrow is as prepared as anyone could ever expect of a rookie quarterback. His early survival is key to his long-term success in the Queen City."

Burrow has great weapons around him. If the Bengals keep him upright, then he should be able to tear up opposing defenses as a rookie.