Performance Against Top Talent Could Separate Ja'Marr Chase From Penei Sewell

Chase was productive against the best defensive backs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a tough decision to make between now and the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It's becoming more and more likely that Oregon tackle Penei Sewell and LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase are going to be available when the Bengals are on the clock with the fifth overall pick.

Both players showed they were elite athletes at their respective pro days and dominated their competition in college at a young age. Chase's numbers against top cornerbacks could be a difference maker in Cincinnati's evaluation.

Chase caught 26-of-37 targets for 487 yards and six touchdowns while going up against AJ Terrell, Trevon Diggs, CJ Henderson, Noah Igbinoghene and Patrick Surtain II in 2019 according to Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus. Half of those receptions (13) were for 15 yards or more.

The LSU star was dominant against a group of corners that only allowed three touchdowns the rest of the year. Chase beat them for double the number of scores (6) at 19-years-old.

Picking between Chase and Sewell is going to be tough.

This is just one stat, but it is an important one. Henderson, Igbinoghene and Terrell were all drafted in the first round. Diggs was a second round pick and Patrick Surtain II is expected to be a top-10 selection in this years' NFL Draft.

The fact that Chase had success against that level of competition bodes well for his NFL future.

