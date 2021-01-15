PFF Names One Free Agent Bengals Must Pursue

This would be an ideal pickup for the Bengals

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals' offensive line is a weakness. They need to upgrade at multiple spots, including guard.

Pro Football Focus named one free agent that every team should pursue this offseason. The Cincinnati based website thinks the Bengals should go after Patriots guard Joe Thuney.

"With Joe Burrow coming off a season-ending knee injury, the Bengals desperately need to put some protection in front of him going forward," PFF analyst Sam Monson wrote. "Jonah Williams [70.1 PFF Grade] was solid in his first year of action, and the team might be in position to draft Penei Sewell out of Oregon in April. Free agency would also give them a good chance to find some interior help. "Thuney has allowed just three sacks in the past three years, posting PFF pass-blocking grades of at least 85.0 in two of those three seasons. He is also a good run blocker and doesn’t get penalized often. He would represent a monster upgrade along Cincinnati’s offensive line."

This is a no-brainer for the Bengals. Thuney is still in his prime and would be a huge upgrade from what they've had at guard in recent seasons.

The Bengals prioritize tackle over guard historically, but the 2021 NFL Draft class is deeper than normal at tackle. If they don't land Oregon standout Penei Sewell with the fifth pick, a quality right tackle prospect should be available in the second round.

Thuney is an Ohio native. He wants to get paid and the Bengals have the resources and the need to pay him.

Keeping Joe Burrow upright is priority No. 1 for this team moving forward. Bringing in another Joe (Thuney) would go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.

