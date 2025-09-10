How Every Bengals Defensive Coordinator in Franchise History Fared in His Debut Game
CINCINNATI – Sunday’s season-opening win in Cleveland marked the 16th time the Cincinnati Bengals made a change at defensive coordinator.
And statistically, Al Golden’s debut ranked among the best of the group.
The Bengals don’t list anyone with the defensive coordinator title for their inaugural 1968 season. The first time the title appears is on the 1969 coaching roster next to Tom Bass’ name.
Bass was on the staff in 1968, listed as defensive backfield coach.
The team had six assistant coaches that year. There are 24 this year.
Here is a look at how the Bengals performed in their first game after switching defensive coordinators.
Tom Bass (1969)
Miami’s Bob Griese threw for 327 yards and a touchdown, but the Bengals intercepted him twice while recording five sacks. Cincinnati allowed 360 yards and won 27-21.
Chuck Weber (1970)
Weber played for Paul Brown in Cleveland and was the Chargers defensive backs coach in 1968-69 before becoming Bengals defensive coordinator. In his debut against the Raiders, Weber’s defense recorded two interceptions and two sacks while allowing 291 yards in a 31-21 victory.
Howard Brinker (1976)
Brown’s defensive coordinator in Cleveland came to Cincinnati to fill the same job. The Bengals intercepted Denver quarterback Steve Ramsey twice and sacked him six times while allowing just 161 yards in a 17-7 victory.
Hank Bullough (1980)
In his first season as Bengals head coach, Forrest Gregg brought his former Green Bay teammate in as his defensive coordinator.
Tampa Bay quarterback Doug Williams threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner to Jimmie Giles in the fourth quarter for a 17-12 triumph. The Buccaneers only had 246 yards and lost a couple of fumbles but had enough offense to win the game.
Dick LeBeau (1984)
Sam Wyche arrived in 1984 and promoted LeBeau from defensive backs coach to coordinator.
The Bengals allowed 323 yards, forced two turnovers and knocked Denver quarterback John Elway out of the game, but backup Gary Kubiak threw a 5-yard touchdown to Clarence Kay with five minutes left in the game for a 20-17 Broncos win.
Ron Lynn (1992)
After six years as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator, Lynn joined David Shula’s first staff in Cincinnati and had arguably the best Bengals debut.
The team went to Seattle and sacked Kelly Stouffer six times while forcing two turnovers and allowing just 202 yards in a 21-3 win.
Larry Peccatiello (1994)
Cincinnati and Washington essentially traded defensive coordinators in 1994 with Lynn taking over with the Redskins and Peccatiello, who had been the Washington DC from 1985-93, joining the Bengals.
All of it was ironic because the Bengals drafted Dan “Big Daddy” Wilkinson with the No. 1 pick in 1994 and later traded him to Washington.
In the 1994 season opener, the Bengals fell 28-20 at home to the Browns despite Peccatiello’s defense only giving up 256 yards.
Dick LeBeau (1997)
LeBeau returned to Cincinnati after two seasons as Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator to work with Bruce Coslet, who took over after Shula was fired in the middle of the 1996 season.
LeBeau’s second stint started better than his first with the Bengals rallying for a 24-21 victory against the Cardinals, allowing 323 yards while forcing two turnovers.
Mark Duffner (2001)
After serving as interim head coach in 2000 following Bruce Coslet’s resignation, LeBeau tapped linebackers coach Duffner to be his defensive coordinator.
Facing a New England team that would win the Super Bowl that year, the Bengals allowed 323 yards and forced two turnovers in a 23-17 victory.
Leslie Frazier (2003)
Marvin Lewis’ first defensive coordinator holds the dubious distinction of allowing the most points in his first game with the Bengals.
Fraizer’s defense held Denver to 293 yards and forced three turnovers, but Jon Kita threw a pick six early in the second half and the Bengals never recovered in a 30-10 loss.
Chuck Bresnahan (2005)
Promoted from defensive assistant after Lewis fired Frazier, Bresnahan led the Bengals to a 27-13 win against the Browns despite allowing 373 yards.
The Cincinnati defense intercepted Trent Dilfer twice and recovered a fumble.
Mike Zimmer (2008)
Zimmer had been the defensive coordinator in Atlanta in 2007 when Bobby Petrino abruptly resigned. Lewis brought Zimmer to Cincinnati to start one of the longest and most successful runs for a defensive coordinator in team history.
The Bengals lost Zimmer’s debut, which also was Joe Flacco’s debut, 17-10. Cincinnati forced two turnovers but surrendered 358 yards and trailed 17-3 entering the fourth quarter before a Johnathan Joseph 65-yard fumble return tightened the score.
Paul Guenther (2014)
A Bengals assistant since 2005, Guenther was promoted from linebackers coach to coordinator in 2014 after Zimmer became head coach of the Vikings.
Like his predecessor, Guenther opened against the Ravens, but in more successful fashion.
The Bengals won 23-16 despite allowing 423 yards. The Cincinnati defense sacked Flacco three times and intercepted him once.
Teryl Austin (2018)
The first defensive coordinator fired mid-season, Austin’s debut was a winning one in Indianapolis with safety Clayton Fejedelem returning a fumble 83 yards for the game sealing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The Bengals gave up 380 yards and forced two turnovers in the 34-23 triumph.
Lou Anarumo (2019)
Opening the Zac Taylor era in Cincinnati, Anarumo was making his debut as a defensive coordinator after working as the Giants secondary coach in 2018.
Anarumo had worked as interim defensive coordinator in Miami in 2015 when Taylor was on that staff.
The Bengals were impressive in the 2019 opener but ultimately fell at Seattle 21-20.
Anarumo’s defense held the Seahawks to 232 yards, sacked Russell Wilson four times and recovered a fumble, but the Cincinnati offense lost three field goals and missed a fourth-quarter field goal.
Al Golden (2025)
The Bengals held Cleveland to 16 points and intercepted a pair of Flacco passes in a 17-16 win.