Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up in 17-16 Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — The Bengals' defense stepped up when they needed it most. DJ Turner intercepted Joe Flacco's pass with 1:24 remaining to secure a 17-16 win over the Browns.
The Bengals improve to 1-0 on the season. They won their season opener for the first time since 2021.
Streak Ends
The Bengals are 1-0 for the first time since 2021. They hadn't won a season opener since 2021. Zac Taylor improves to 2-5 in season openers.
It was ugly, but a win is a win. And the Bengals found a way to win on Sunday.
Defense Steps Up
The Bengals' defense had five-straight stops to end the game, including Turner's interception. For all the talk about Al Golden's unit, they stepped up when the Bengals needed them the most.
It was far from perfect, but they started to pressure Flacco in the second half, which is a big reason why they started to have success and get stops.
Fourth Quarter Sacks
Joe Burrow and the Bengals got the ball back at their own 20 yard line with a 17-16 lead and 9:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. Burrow was sacked on three-straight plays. The drive went for -18 yards and Cincinnati had to punt from their own two-yard line.
The Browns took over at the Cincinnati 42 yard line after the punt. Just an awful sequence for the offense that put the defense in a tough spot.
Browns Kicking Woes
Browns kicker Andre Szmyt missed a 36-yard field goal with 2:22 left that would've given Cleveland a 19-17 lead. He also missed an extra point in the third quarter.
Cleveland failed to take advantage of the great field position they had following three-straight Burrow sacks.
Ugly Offense
The Bengals' offense only scored three second half points, which left the door open for Cleveland.
Burrow completed 14-of-23 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. It's the third lowest passing yards of his career. Tee Higgins led the team with three catches for 33 yards.
The Bengals finished with 141 total yards of offense.
Key Injuries
Bengals starting guard Lucas Patrick suffered a calf injury in the second quarter and didn't return. Dalton Risner replaced him at right guard.
Linebacker Logan Wilson was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter, but returned to the game. Geno Stone went to the medical tent in the third quarter, but never left the field and eventually returned to the game.
Opening Drive on Offense
Burrow got the ball first after the Browns won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.
Burrow and the Bengals took advantage of the situation by marching downfield and taking a 7-0 lead.
The Bengals went on a 12-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that included three third down conversations. It ended with a five-yard touchdown run by Chase Brown. Brown had 29 rushing yards and six receiving yards on the drive. Burrow went 4-for-5 for 38 yards. All four of his passes went to different receivers.
Opening Drive on Defense
The Bengals' offense got off to a hot start, but the defense was sloppy on the first possession of the game.
Cincinnati was called for four penalties on the possession—including three penalties on the secondary. Two pass interference penalties and an illegal contact penalty put the Browns in position to tie the game.
Trey Hendrickson was also called for roughing the passer. Raheim Sanders scored from one yard out to tie the game 7-7.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET in the home opener.
