‘I Don’t Have Any Questions’ – Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Weighs In on Joe Burrow’s Absence Earlier in the Week
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made it clear that he, unlike a section of the fanbase, had zero issue with quarterback Joe Burrow missing a couple of OTA practices this week to attend the Met Gala in New York.
Taylor laughed when he said he hasn’t asked Burrow how the Met Gala went for him.
But he was serious when he spoke about his absence and the bigger picture.
“We've got guys that that things will come up throughout the offseason program, obligations like that, family obligations, charity obligations, so guys will be in and out,” Taylor said Friday after the Bengals wrapped up their only practice of rookie camp.
“But overall, we've had tremendous turnout. I'm excited that they want to get here and get to work on the field,” Taylor continued. “And having Joe out there throwing balls last couple of days has been great for our guys.”
Burrow returned in time for Wednesday’s practice, and his arrival was featured prominently on the team’s social media accounts.
And the caption “Mastering his craft” appeared to be directed at those who took exception to Burrow skipping a couple of offseason workouts.
Taylor shot down any notion that Burrow’s absence for a couple of days should be viewed as a referendum on the quarterback’s dedication to the team.
“I don't have any questions on Joe's commitment to us,” Taylor said.
