Bengals' Big Decision: What They Should Do With Trey Hendrickson This Offseason

CINCINNATI — The Bengals shouldn't let Trey Hendrickson leave in free agency.

No, that doesn't mean they need to re-sign him. It's pretty safe to say that bridge has been burned after years of contract negotiations and it's put them in an awkward spot.

On one hand, they could let Hendrickson leave in free agency and move on. That's probably the most realistic option. It's also a foolish one.

Hendrickson is an asset. He led the NFL in sacks in 2024 and is still the No. 1 free agent for Pro Football Focus this season. That's right. He's ranked ahead of George Pickens, Tyler Linderbaum, Devin Lloyd and plenty of other top veterans that are set to hit the market.

Teams like the 6-11 Bengals shouldn't let an asset leave in free agency without getting anything in return.

PFF praised the star pass rusher after giving him the No. 1 spot in their free agent rankings:

"Hendrickson battled injuries throughout the 2025 season but still ranked sixth among all edge defenders in PFF pass-rush grade (90.0). He has now posted five consecutive seasons with a PFF pass-rush grade above 85.0 and generated 23 total pressures on 177 pass-rush snaps this year."

Overall, Hendrickson had four sacks in seven games this past season. If PFF has him as their top free agent, then there will certainly be a team or two (maybe more) that are willing to give up a pick for his services.

Franchise Tag Cost

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Bengals should use the franchise tag on Hendrickson. Why?

Well, it's simple.

The franchise tag would put Hendrickson in place to make $30.2 million, which is a bargain for the acquiring team. His cap hit would be $36.7 million after Cincinnati used a void year in 2025 when they gave him a $13 million raise.

The Bengals should trade him to a team that needs pass rush help. They won't get a significant return—mostly because they lost leverage, but this is something they could and should facilitate at the NFL Combine.

An extra third or fourth round pick is valuable for a Bengals team that has plenty of needs. Getting something in place before free agency starts is key. The Bengals have needs and they can't eat up 70% of their cap

Need for Pass Rush

The Bengals need pass rush help. Why not sign Hendrickson to an extension?

The bridge feels burned. Hendrickson and the Bengals have tried negotiating a long-term extension in each of the past two seasons. It didn't work out. They gave him a raise and he only played seven games.

While moving on is probably best for both parties, the Bengals shouldn't just let him walk in free agency. They should add an asset and bolster their pass rush in free agency.

"Yeah, I'm for pass rush. I'm for pass rush. I don't know what the future holds for Trey," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said earlier this month. "Those are discussions that we're going to have to have ongoing. He's one of a number of free agents that we have that we'll have to decide how we're going to go forward with. But pass rush is king, and you always need to be layering in pass rushers. It can develop from within your team, and I think we've seen some of that start to develop from within our team. And then I think we need to find some from external sources, as well."

Getting an extra third or fourth round pick would help the Bengals in their mission to jump start a defense that has been one of the NFL's worst over the past three seasons.

Not That Complicated

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The "tag and trade" concept may sound complicated, but it isn't. The Bengals should go to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis with the goal of finding a trade partner.

Move Hendrickson for the best pick. There are teams that would prefer to acquire him via trade. If he hits free agency, they have to compete with the rest of the NFL for his services. A trade would allow that team to secure Hendrickson with plenty of time to give him a long-term contract.

The Bengals may not get a significant return for Hendrickson, but if they're willing to let him leave in free agency, they might as well secure a draft pick instead.

What About a Compensatory Pick?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks at a press conference, Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Hendrickson leaves in free agency, it would put the Bengals in position to get a compensatory draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

There's only one problem with that logic: the Bengals should be active in free agency this year.

The compensatory pick formula is based on free agents teams sign and veterans teams lose in free agency. The Bengals didn't get anything in return for Jessie Bates when he signed with Atlanta because they signed Orlando Brown Jr. in the same offseason.

The Bengals should be in the mix for Odafe Oweh, Bryan Cook, Joey Bosa, Leo Chenal and other top free agents. Letting Hendrickson leave and banking on getting 2027 compensatory pick would be foolish.

Instead, they should proactively shop Hendrickson at the combine, find a suitor and essentially tag and trade him to his next team.

