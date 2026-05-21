Why Joe Burrow Is Right—This Is the Most Talented Bengals Team He’s Played On
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The Bengals have missed the playoffs for three straight seasons, but Joe Burrow believes this year’s team can do something that hasn’t been accomplished in franchise history—win the Super Bowl.
On Wednesday, Burrow expressed high praise for the moves the Bengals front office made this offseason and the potential this team has. The atypical aggression in adding to t from the franchise came after the Bengals missed the postseason again and Burrow had some notably cryptic comments toward the end of the 2025 season. They delivered by bringing in players in Bryan Cook and Dexter Lawrence that Burrow called the “best free agent safety" and “the best D-tackle in the league” in his opinion.
As such, Burrow went as far as to say, “This is the most talented roster that we have had since I have been here.”
While Burrow naturally is going to speak positively on the team he is playing with, especially early in the offseason, these comments are notable. And they aren’t wrong.
The Bengals’ previous best years under Burrow came in 2021 and 2022, the two times they have made the playoffs with him under center. In both seasons, the Bengals advanced to the AFC championship game, with the ‘21 squad reaching Super Bowl LVI, where they lost to the Rams in a close game.
The rosters from each of those seasons were pretty similar. Here’s a break down of the 2021 and 2026 rosters by position, and how what Burrow said stacks up.
Quarterback
2021 Bengals
2026 Bengals
QB1 Joe Burrow
QB1 Joe Burrow
QB2 Brandon Allen
QB2 Joe Flacco
Joe Burrow of course remains the starter when healthy. Joe Flacco, however, was a nice addition for the Bengals as a backup last year. Flacco can still play effectively when needed to, and is a more experienced player than Brandon Allen.
Verdict: Slight advantage to 2026 Bengals
Running back
2021 Bengals
2026 Bengals
RB1 Joe Mixon
RB1 Chase Brown
RB2 Samaje Perine
RB2 Samaje Perine
Joe Mixon had his best NFL season in 2021, rushing for a career-high 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns while earning Pro Bowl honors. Mixon was a more talented player and prospect than Chase Brown, who he has emerged into a good player in his own right. Brown notched his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 and helped the Bengals offense become more balanced.
Verdict: advantage 2021 Bengals
Wide receiver
2021 Bengals
2026 Bengals
WR1 Ja’Marr Chase
WR1 Ja’Marr Chase
WR2 Tee Higgins
WR2 Tee Higgins
WR3 Tyler Boyd
WR3 Andrei Iosivas
Like the quarterback position, the most important parts of the receiving core from the 2021 to ‘22 Bengals are the same—Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. While Andrei Iosivas has had some nice moments, Tyler Boyd was an underrated WR3 for the Bengals, recording 828 yards in ‘21 behind 1,000-yard campaigns from Chase and Higgins.
Verdict: Slight advantage to 2021 Bengals
Offensive line
2021 Bengals
2026 Bengals
LT: Jonah Williams
LT: Orlando Brown Jr.
LG: Quinton Spain
LG: Dylan Fairchild
C: Trey Hopkins
C: Ted Karras
RG: Hakeem Adeniji
RG: Dalton Risner
RT: Riley Reiff
RT: Amarius Mims
Since the Bengals last postseason appearance, the team has seen significant turnover on the offensive line—and for good reason. Offensive line was a weakness during the early days with Burrow as he was sacked 51 times during the ‘21 campaign. Now, the offensive line is a strength, with the unit giving up just 36 sacks in 2025.
Verdict: major advantage 2026 Bengals
Tight end
2021 Bengals
2026 Bengals
Drew Sample
Mike Gesicki
C.J. Uzomah
Drew Sample
Drew Sample remains in Cincinnati, but the Bengals have changed the position group by bringing in veteran Mike Gesicki, who has nice ability as a pass-catcher.
Verdict: advantage 2026 Bengals
Defensive line
2021 Bengals
2026 Bengals
DE Sam Hubbard
DE Boye Mafe
DT Larry Ogunjobi
DT Dexter Lawrence II
DT B.J. Hill
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Trey Hendrickson
DE Myles Murphy
DT DJ Reader
DE Shemar Stewart
DE Cameron Sample
DE Cashius Howell
The Bengals’ defensive line endured a major loss as Trey Hendrickson left in free agency, but they have continued to bolster the unit by bringing in Boye Mafe, Dexter Lawrence II and Jonathan Allen as well as drafting Cashius Howell. The ‘21 Bengals defensive line was more proven, particularly in working together, but the ‘26 Bengals arguably have a more talented unit. All four edge rushers are first or second-round picks and are certainly talented players, even if they have yet to put it together on the field.
Verdict: advantage 2026 Bengals
Linebackers
2021 Bengals
2026 Bengals
Logan Wilson
Demetrius Knight Jr.
Germaine Pratt
Barrett Carter
The Bengals’ linebacking corpse was rough last season. Their three primary linebackers—Demetrius Knight Jr., Oren Burks and Barrett Carter all ranked between 83rd and 88th out of 88 linebackers, according to PFF. Knight and Carter ranked top-11 in the league in missed tackles, according to Pro Football Reference, while Burks ranked 12th in missed tackle percentage. Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt weren’t world beaters in 2021, but at least more consistent and reliable for them during their Super Bowl run.
Verdict: advantage 2021 Bengals
Secondary
2021 Bengals
2026 Bengals
CB Eli Apple
CB Dax Hill
CB Chidobe Awuzie
CB DJ Turner II
SS Von Bell
SS Jordan Battle
FS Jessie Bates III
FS Bryan Cook
NB Mike Hilton
NB Jalen Davis
The Bengals improved the secondary by bringing in safety Bryan Cook, but the 2021 Bengals still have the edge thanks to a strong safety tandem in Von Bell and Jessie Bates III. They, along with Mike Hilton, were nice pieces for the defense at the time, earning grades of 70 or higher in coverage per PFF. This new Bengals group has potential—DJ Turner II had his best season in 2025—but have to show that to receive the nod over the ‘21 group.
Verdict: advantage 2021 Bengals
The final verdict
Joe Burrow is right, the 2026 Bengals are the more talented team. The 2021 team certainly has a case, but in terms of talent, this current Bengals squad has a lot going for it—particularly in the trenches where they boast a much improved offensive line and an intriguing defensive line full of players with potential. Even at quarterback, having Joe Flacco as a backup is an important upgrade given Joe Burrow’s injury history.
This doesn’t mean that the 2026 Bengals will reach the Super Bowl again or even the playoffs. They’ve added some nice pieces on defense, but the unit needs these players to step up after ranking 32nd in rushing yards allowed and 31st in total yards allowed. This Bengals team is capable of improving defensively and competing, but it will simply come down to how they perform and if Burrow can stay healthy.
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Eva Geitheim is an NFL writer at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor’s in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or rewatching Gilmore Girls.