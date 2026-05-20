Joe Burrow Emphasizes Consistency Benefits on Bengals Offensive Line Ahead of 2026 Season

The Bengals front office noticed the positive steps on the offensive line that fans saw last season, and made sure to keep the unit together both immediately and long-term while getting younger at guard and center.

Joe Burrow himself emphasized during Wednesday's press conference that all of last season's starting offensive linemen returning is extremely beneficial for the start of the season, noting the past struggles at the beginning of the season from the offensive line.

"It's so beneficial at the beginning of a season when you have the reps of communication that we've had with those guys" Burrow said. "O-line is all about communicating, knowing where your help is, playing off of each other.

"When you have five returning starters, number one, that have done that, number two, that have all the talent to go and make it happen, that's a great feeling for me. There's no question that we have to be better in the first couple games at those positions. The last half of last year they were unbelievable, and we just have to carry that in to the first couple weeks of this year and beyond."

O-Line Importance

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL football game between Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dating back to before Burrow arrived in Cincinnati and up to last season, the Bengals offensive line was a maligned unit that carried hefty concern year in and year out. Last year's offensive line was arguably the best that we have seen from the Bengals in a decade.

The Bengals' offensive line finished 14th in the league with 36 sacks allowed during the 2025 season, and a sack percentage of 5.3% that ranked ninth in the NFL. What makes those numbers look even better is when you account for the Bengals passing game being the engine of the team, as they ranked second in the league in dropbacks with 688.

Doing that with Burrow at quarterback down the stretch last season is one thing, it is another when you factor in that last year's offensive line was also protecting for 40-year-old Joe Flacco who is far less able to maneuver as a passer than Burrow at this stage of his career.

This is the kind of offensive line that fans and media have wanted for Joe Burrow throughout his whole career, a unit that does not have to be elite, but can get the job done consistently.

Retaining all starters is even more beneficial when you factor in the chemistry that was built between the rest of the unit and late free agent signing last offseason, Dalton Risner, who made his presence felt.

Risner built a rapport with rising right tackle Amarius Mims, who stamped the table for his veteran's return.

“I feel like he's one of the best right guards in the NFL,"Mims said. "He's helped my game tremendously. As you can see, once we step down beside each other, each week you can see us getting better and better beside each other. I fully stand behind him. I fully support him. I want him back. I want him to be my right guard next year. I won't rest until he is my right guard next year.”

Risner indicated how much he wanted to stay in Cincinnati after re-signing in early March, and went on record saying that he and the Bengals front office both compromised to ensure a deal got done to keep him in the Queen City.

"I truly did mean what I said," Risner said about wanting to stay. "I didn't really care to hit free agency and see if someone wanted to sign me to a two or three-year deal or maybe pay me more cash per year. I wanted to be a Cincinnati Bengal, and it got to a point where we were so close in terms that it was time to get a deal done. So the Bengals did a lot of compromising, and I did a lot of compromising, and we came to a middle point, into a middle ground to sign the deal. And I was so thankful for that."

The element of a compromise aligns with Burrow's recent comments of how much he appreciates the organization's efforts this offseason. What undoubtedly makes Burrow even more appreciative is the fact that he will have a gelled offensive line in front of him entering a season for the first time in his career.

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