10 NFL Draft prospects that Bengals fans should keep an eye on

The 2021 NFL Draft months away and there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the 2020-21 college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If there are college games this fall, here are 10 players that Bengals fans should keep in eye on:

Penei Sewell

This is somewhat of an obvious one, but the Bengals would likely have to have a top 3 pick to have a chance at landing Sewell. They made plenty of upgrades to their roster this offseason, but the offensive line is filled with question marks. With rookie quarterback Joe Burrow arriving in Cincinnati, upgrading his protection needs to be a top priority. Adding a premier offensive tackle to pair with Jonah Williams would be an ideal scenario for the Bengals.

Ja’Marr Chase

The Bengals appear to have a loaded wide receiver room, but things aren't as nice as they seem. A.J. Green is playing on the one-year franchise tag and John Ross is entering the final year of his contract. Cincinnati could be looking to add another receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft.

LSU wide-out Ja’Marr Chase could be a perfect fit. He finished with 1,780 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns last season. The Burrow-to-Chase connection was crucial in the Tigers' National Championship run. This move only makes sense if the Bengals lose both Green and Ross next offseason. Chase is an interesting prospect and one that should be fun to watch this season.

Walker Little

The Stanford star plays left tackle for the Cardinals, but he's considered the best of the second-best lineman in this class behind Sewell. If the Bengals were to be on the clock and Sewell is off the board, 'settling' for Little would still a fantastic option. Little has ideal size for a tackle, has sufficient athleticism and is very technically sound. This move would be a big upgrade at right tackle, assuming they'd leave Jonah Williams on the left side.

Alex Leatherwood

Yet another offensive tackle option, Leatherwood has been a phenomenal lineman for the Crimson Tide. The likelihood of the Bengals addressing the offensive line in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is very high. Leatherwood fills a need for the Bengals and is projected to go off the board in the middle of the first round.

Rondale Moore

If Ross leaves Cincinnati after this season and the offensive line outperforms expectations, Moore could slide in and be the downfield threat that Burrow and the Bengals offense needs. Moore has blazing speed and is a magician after the catch. Get him the ball and let him run. Bengals fans should keep an eye on this guy, who has drawn comparisons to Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Samuel Cosmi

Cosmi is an interesting prospect. The Texas product could go anywhere from top 5 to the back end of the first round. He has plenty of talent, which is exactly what the Bengals need in the trenches — an infusion of talent. Cosmi is one of the many options Cincinnati could target to give their offensive line a boost.

Carlos Basham Jr.

The Wake Forest edge rusher won’t cost a premier draft pick next offseason, but Basham could help replace Carl Lawson, who's entering the final year of his contract. Basham is a high effort player, and while he doesn’t have shocking athleticism, he is a reliable player and has the ability to make an impact at the next level.

Cade Mays

Cade Mays is a versatile offensive line prospect going into his junior year at Tennessee. Barring a big change, Mays will likely be a first round pick, assuming he declares for the draft. He has the ability to play both tackle and guard, which is something the Bengals value.

Kyle Pitts

Likely the best tight end prospect in the 2021 draft class, Pitts could be a sneaky good pick up for the Bengals next year. Tight end has been a pretty underrated need for Cincinnati with Tyler Eifert departing for Jacksonville. If Drew Sample struggles this season, then Pitts could emerge as a realistic draft target for the Bengals.

CJ Verdell

By the time the draft rolls around, it’s likely that something will be resolved with Joe Mixon, but adding a young athletic running back in the middle rounds is still possible. Verdell has been an excellent back for Oregon. He's fast, quick and has the ability to make people miss. Even if they sign Mixon to an extension, Verdell could be an option for the Bengals.