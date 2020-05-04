A.J. Green has third-highest odds to win 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year

A.J. Green missed all of last season after suffering an ankle injury in training camp. The seven-time Pro Bowler was expected to return to the field, but he had multiple setbacks and never played in a game.

The Bengals hope Green can move past his injury issues and be the same player that had five straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin his career.

Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on Green this offseason. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal.

"We really like A.J. Green and look forward to coaching him this year. We want him here for a long time," head coach Zac Taylor said last month. "He’s fully healthy and he’s working hard. He’s been in Atlanta."

Oddsmakers believe Green could turn things around this season. He has the third-best odds at winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year at 10/1 according to PlayMGM.

Green will be catching passes from a new quarterback for the first time in his career. Andy Dalton was released last week and the Bengals plan on starting No. 1 pick Joe Burrow this season.

Green entered the league with Dalton in 2011. The duo was dominant, especially early in their careers. They helped the Bengals make five straight playoff appearances from 2011-2015.

Green has caught passes from other quarterbacks, but only when Dalton was injured.

Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowski are tied for the highest odds at 4/1. Texans star JJ Watt has a 6/1 chance to win the award.

