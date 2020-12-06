NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Place Amani Bledsoe on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Amani Bledsoe is on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 List
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed defensive end Amani Bledsoe on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday morning. 

He has 15 tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed in 11 games this season. Bledsoe will not only miss Sunday's game against Miami, but he will likely miss Cincinnati's Week 14 matchup against Dallas. 

Despite the positive test, the Bengals and Dolphins will kickoff at 1 p.m. 

The team elevated Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad to take his place. McKenzie has two tackles in four games this season.

Shorthanded Staff

The Bengals will also be without defensive line coach Nick Eason on Sunday due to COVID-19 related reasons. Defensive assistant Gerald Chatman will assume Eason's responsibilities for the game. 

The Bengals have been without their full coaching staff for the better part of a month. They've been missing at least one coach since their Week 10 game against Pittsburgh. 

Other Moves

The Bengals elevated wide receiver Stanley Morgan to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. 

The 24-year-old has only been active for one game this season. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019.

Morgan appeared in 11 games last season, finishing with three receptions for 18 yards. He's primarily a special teams player, but the Bengals elevated him with Auden Tate (shoulder) on injured reserve. 

Morgan has a chance to be active in the Bengals' final five games. The 24-year-old will be sent back down to the practice squad on Monday. 

Cincinnati's six wide receivers for Sunday's game in Miami will be Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, A.J. Green, Mike Thomas, Alex Erickson and Morgan.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe (91) walks off the field after the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Place Amani Bledsoe on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles away from Los Angeles Rams defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium December 1, 2019. Rams Vs Cardinals
Gameday

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 13 Picks For Every NFL Game

Oct 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back during the second half against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Start Sunday Against the Bengals

Oct 13, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan (17) reacts after defensive back Brandon Wilson (not pictured) first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Elevate Stanley Morgan Jr. from Practice Squad Place Tony Brown on Injured Reserve

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) lines up at the line of scrimmage during the Week 5 NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Miami Dolphins Vs Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10 Week 5
News

Former Bengals, Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict Arrested on Battery Charge

Cincinnati Bengals guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (72) waits between plays during training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
News

Offensive Line Dilemma: Who Will Start Against the Dolphins?

Dec 22, 2019; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Patrick Laird (42) leaps over Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals at Dolphins: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Game

Oct 6, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Geno Atkins Named Week 12 NFLPA Community MVP

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23), center, reacts after making an interception during the first quarter of a Week 7 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals lead the Cleveland Browns 17-10 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns Oct 25
AllBengals Insiders+

Injury Roundup—Phillips and Thomas Set to Return, Redmond Out