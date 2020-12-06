Bengals Place Amani Bledsoe on Reserve/COVID-19 List

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed defensive end Amani Bledsoe on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday morning.

He has 15 tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed in 11 games this season. Bledsoe will not only miss Sunday's game against Miami, but he will likely miss Cincinnati's Week 14 matchup against Dallas.

Despite the positive test, the Bengals and Dolphins will kickoff at 1 p.m.

The team elevated Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad to take his place. McKenzie has two tackles in four games this season.

Shorthanded Staff

The Bengals will also be without defensive line coach Nick Eason on Sunday due to COVID-19 related reasons. Defensive assistant Gerald Chatman will assume Eason's responsibilities for the game.

The Bengals have been without their full coaching staff for the better part of a month. They've been missing at least one coach since their Week 10 game against Pittsburgh.

Other Moves

The Bengals elevated wide receiver Stanley Morgan to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has only been active for one game this season. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019.

Morgan appeared in 11 games last season, finishing with three receptions for 18 yards. He's primarily a special teams player, but the Bengals elevated him with Auden Tate (shoulder) on injured reserve.

Morgan has a chance to be active in the Bengals' final five games. The 24-year-old will be sent back down to the practice squad on Monday.

Cincinnati's six wide receivers for Sunday's game in Miami will be Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, A.J. Green, Mike Thomas, Alex Erickson and Morgan.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!