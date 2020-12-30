Andrew Whitworth Cleared to Practice for Rams

CINCINNATI — Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was cleared to practice on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old tore his MCL and suffered damage to the PCL in his left knee during the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Seahawks.

He was placed on injured reserve, but the team remained optimistic that he could return for the postseason. Not only is he on schedule, but there's a chance he can come back this week.

Whitworth worked with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Joe Burrow's knee surgery earlier this month. He had nothing but praise for the surgeon.

"Doc ElAttrache is a great man. Burrow will be in great hands," Whitworth told Bengals.com. "You feel the passion he has for getting you healthy and keeping you confident in the process."

Whitworth spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bengals. Cincinnati drafted him in the second-round (55th overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft.

He signed with the Rams after the 2016 season. He's been with Los Angeles ever since and helped them reach Super Bowl LIII.

The Rams are currently the sixth seed in the NFC playoff race. They would play the Seahawks in Seattle if the season ended today. They can clinch a spot in the postseason with a win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Starting quarterback Jared Goff is out with a thumb injury. Whitworth's return could make life much easier on John Wolford, who's set to make his first NFL start on Sunday.

