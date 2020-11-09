The Bengals and Steelers Both Put Players on COVID-19 Reserve List Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Steelers both placed players on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

Cincinnati put defensive tackle Margus Hunt on the list according to the official transaction wire. Pittsburgh placed tight end Vance McDonald on the list.

McDonald is the only Steelers player currently listed. Meanwhile, the Bengals have five players on the COVID-19 reserve list since Friday.

Right tackle Fred Johnson, linebacker Jordan Evans and veteran cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander are also on the list.

"We feel good about how we’ve handled the entire process, and our communication with the league has been great," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "We just move forward every day. We know that these next eight weeks are going to be a challenge for the entire league. We just have to be willing to be flexible. "It’s just an unusual season all the way around. Our guys have done a great job of handling all the twists and turns that can come with it along with all the other teams across the league. This week’s no different. Our focus is on preparing to win a game on Sunday, and we won’t let anything detract from that."

The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are 8-0 following their Week 9 win over the Cowboys. The Bengals enter with a 2-5-1 record.

Friday was the first time a member of the Bengals had tested positive for COVID-19 since the regular season started.

Waynes is already on injured reserve due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in training camp. There's a chance that Johnson could be cleared for Sunday's game, but Taylor didn't want to give any details.

"I’m going to hold back from giving any timelines on any of these players," Taylor said. "I’ll just let the transactions speak for themselves as we move forward with some of these COVID related things."

