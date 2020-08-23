Bengals activate John Ross from COVID-19 reserve list, place Renell Wren on injured reserve

CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated wide receiver John Ross off of the COVID-19 reserve list.

The fourth-year player returned to practice on Sunday morning. Ross left the team on Aug. 12 after his 3-year-old son tested positive for COVID-19.

His son and his son's mother are both doing well, which is why he felt comfortable returning to training camp.

"I was willing to risk anything. It didn’t matter to me, none of that mattered," Ross said. "I just wanted to see him get well. That was the most important part. The stressful part was me having to wear a mask, not being able to hold him, kiss him and let him know that I’m here for him. Just not being able to physically touch him and things like that."

Ross tested negative for COVID-19 while he was in California caring for his son. Following his return to Cincinnati, he had to produce three more negative tests before he could enter team facilities.

Ross got off to a good start in training camp. He caught the attention of Tyler Boyd, who said the 24-year-old was unguardable. He's confident that he can get back to that level relatively quickly after being away from the team for more than a week.

"The most important thing for me was to make sure my family was right and then I was going to come back and be that same guy on how I left off," Ross said. "It’s all in how hard I work and how well I prepare myself. Right now I’m ready to get back to where I am. I ran routes today. I felt like I looked good. I felt good. I think I’m going to progress really well. We got a lot of time still.”

The Bengals made room for Ross by placing defensive tackle Renell Wren on injured reserve with a quad injury. He was carted off the field last week.

