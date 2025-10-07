Bengals Announce Quarterback Roster Move Ahead of Matchup Against Green Bay
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a quarterback move on Tuesday, but not the one most fans are hoping for. Cincinnati announced its release of quarterback Mike White, who is getting replaced by DT Howard Cross III on the practice squad.
White had spent the last few weeks on the practice squad after Joe Burrow's injury, but is out of the picture and leaves Cincinnati with Jake Browning, Brett Rypien, and Sean Clifford as its employed quarterbacks.
Zac Taylor noted on Monday that they are evaluating all positions week to week and will have a starting QB decision made by Wednesday.
“We do try to create some opportunities to isolate them and let them kind of get things staged during practice to perform, which we've done over the years,” Taylor said about preparing their backups behind Browning. “And so we try to look for assistant position coaches a lot of times to work with those guys as well, to try to elevate their game, so that we're making progress with them from a developmental standpoint as the season goes on. So that's a critical part of – I hate saying the bottom part of your roster – but it's those 16 guys on the practice squad. You're going to be counting on them at some point, and we don't want them to go by the wayside.”
“As they're running our scout teams, we try our best to use our terminology so they can picture that and they can apply it and we can evaluate them as they rep some of the things that we rep, so there's a lot of lot that goes into that and trying to make sure that we fully evaluate when the situation occurs where we want to call somebody up that maybe we have acquired from somewhere else that wasn't in our training camp or an offseason program, you feel like you got information that could give you your best guess on how they are going to perform.”
Cincinnati is back at practice on Wednesday to prepare for a Sunday matchup against Green Bay.
