Joe Burrow Receives Major Praise After 'Unprecedented' Return From Injury

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back. He led Cincinnati to a 32-14 win over Baltimore on Thanksgiving.

Burrow returned to action just 69 days after undergoing surgery on his grade 3 left toe sprain.

NFL insider Jay Glazer praised Burrow on Sunday during the FOX NFL pregame show.

"I still can't believe Joe's back. I gotta be honest with you," Glazer said. "That is, that turf toe injury, that was grade three. This is two months early. He was so sure about it. We were texting about it a month ago, whatever. He was positive. But I know the people in the Bengal was like, this is ridiculous. It's unbelievable. And I was texting him about him, like, 'hey, don't let, just don't throw away how different this is, what you're doing, Joe.' This is kind of unprecedented to come back this quickly from that type of injury. Just different."

Burrow completed 24-of-46 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in his first game since Week 2. Former Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman is a Burrow believer.

"When Burrow's in there, everyone, Skyline Chili's giving out things, Gold Star Chili's, everyone believes in Cincinnati when Burrow's in that lineup," Edelman said. "And when your star quarterback, who's the highest paid guy in the league, goes out and plays hurt in front of everyone on that team, it just tells everyone, 'look, he's a dog. This is our guy. And we need to, we need to do everything we can to help win.'"

The Bengals need to win their final give games to have a realistic chance of making the playoffs. They're 4-8 on the season.

Burrow is 3-0 as a starter this year. The Bengals are 8-0 in Burrow's last eight starts.

Watch the clip of Glazer and Edelman below:

