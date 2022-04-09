Skip to main content
Bengals Bringing in Top Long Snapper for Pre-Draft Workout

Bengals Bringing in Top Long Snapper for Pre-Draft Workout

Cincinnati is one of several teams that appear interested in the All-American.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati is one of several teams that appear interested in the All-American.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing in Pittsburgh long snapper Cal Adomitis for a private workout according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. 

The Falcons are also interested in the All-American. 

Adomitis handled snap duties for five seasons in college. He's expected to be a late round draft pick.

At 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, he has the size required to be an NFL long snapper, but some evaluators, including Lance Zierlein of NFL.com are worried about his snap speed.

Adomitis is Dane Brugler's top ranked long snapper. 

The Bengals re-signed Clark Harris to a one-year contract last month, but that isn't stopping them from at least looking at the top guys in this year's draft class.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Request to Built Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback

Tre Flowers Returning to Bengals on One-Year Deal

Bengals Bolster Pass Rush in Latest Mock Draft

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?

Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals

Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals "Actively" Looking Into Building Practice Facility

Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Request to Build Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

By James Rapien18 hours ago
Mar 23, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett runs the pass rush drill as part of the Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Have Talked With Ohio State Defensive Tackle Haskell Garrett

By James Rapien20 hours ago
Andrew Booth celebrate smile
GM Report

Film Breakdown: Clemson DB Andrew Booth is a Menace, But He Isn't Perfect

By Mike SantagataApr 8, 2022
Isaiah Thomas Oklahoma, Iowa State
GM Report

Bengals Have Meeting Scheduled With Oklahoma Edge Rusher Isaiah Thomas

By James RapienApr 8, 2022
Tre Flowers
News

Re-Signed: Bengals Bringing Back Another Key Piece of Their Secondary

By James RapienApr 7, 2022
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Insider on AFC North: 'This is the Bengals Division Right Now'

By James RapienApr 7, 2022
Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) during a football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Kns Tennessee Georgia Football Bp
News

Bengals Hosting Two SEC Defensive Players for Pre-Draft Visits

By James RapienApr 7, 2022
Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri State Bears defensive lineman Eric Johnson (93) reaches out to try and stop Oklahoma State Cowboys running back LD Brown (0) during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Set to Host Missouri State Defensive Tackle Eric Johnson for Draft Visit

By James RapienApr 7, 2022