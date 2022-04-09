Bengals Bringing in Top Long Snapper for Pre-Draft Workout
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing in Pittsburgh long snapper Cal Adomitis for a private workout according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.
The Falcons are also interested in the All-American.
Adomitis handled snap duties for five seasons in college. He's expected to be a late round draft pick.
At 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, he has the size required to be an NFL long snapper, but some evaluators, including Lance Zierlein of NFL.com are worried about his snap speed.
Adomitis is Dane Brugler's top ranked long snapper.
The Bengals re-signed Clark Harris to a one-year contract last month, but that isn't stopping them from at least looking at the top guys in this year's draft class.
