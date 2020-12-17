NewsAll Bengals+
Bengals Bringing in Quarterback Kyle Shurmur for Workout

The Bengals are looking at quarterbacks with Brandon Allen nursing a knee injury
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing in quarterback Kyle Shurmur for a workout according to the NFL's transaction wire. 

Shurmur has to pass through the leagues COVID-19 protocol before working out for the team. 

Bengals starting quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Cowboys. 

If he can't play, then Cincinnati would be down to two quarterbacks: Ryan Finley and Kevin Hogan. 

Shurmur hasn't appeared in a regular season NFL game, but he did spend the 2019 season on the Chiefs practice squad. 

He completed 722-of-1,264 (57.1%) passes for 8,865 yards, 64 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 44 games at Vanderbilt.  

The Bengals signed Hogan to the practice squad last month after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending left knee injury. He would be active for Monday night's game against the Steelers if Allen can't play. 

Allen has completed 55-of-84 passes (65.5%) for 506 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three starts with Burrow out. 

The 28-year-old will start against Pittsburgh if he's healthy enough to play. If not, Finley could make his first start of the year. 

"Brandon will be our quarterback. I thought Brandon played well [against Dallas]," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "Of course there's a couple plays I'm sure he'd like to have back, but overall, managing the game, doing the things that he could control, I thought he put us in position to score points and it just didn't work out that way

"It's our third week. He was in a good flow all week. We felt good going into this game and he did the things I hoped he would do and put us in position to go score."

Bringing in Shurmur for a workout could just be a precaution or it could be a sign that Allen may miss time. 

Having three healthy quarterbacks is crucial in the COVID-19 era. If Allen can't play, then the Bengals will likely sign another signal-caller in the coming days. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Oct 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Kyle Shurmur (9) warms up while quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) watches on field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
