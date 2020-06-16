AllBengals
Joe Burrow projected to have a better season than Baker Mayfield

James Rapien

Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield have a lot in common. Both players transferred in college, won the Heisman Trophy after stellar senior seasons and they were both selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.

Mayfield threw 27 touchdown passes in 2018, setting a new rookie record. He made 13 starts for the Browns and gave fans hope that winning football was right around the corner for Cleveland. 

Pro Football Focus doesn't expect Burrow to break Mayfield's record for touchdown passes this year, but they do think the 23-year-old will have a better 2020 season. 

PFF projects Burrow to finish his rookie campaign with 23 touchdown passes and 3,734 passing yards. They project Mayfield to throw for 20 touchdowns and finish with 3,681 yards. 

Yards and touchdowns aren't everything, but Burrow besting Mayfield in both categories would be surprising — especially with the weapons the Browns have on offense. 

Mayfield may be one of the only young quarterbacks that enters the 2020 with more weapons than Burrow. The Browns also made drastic changes to their offensive line this offseason. They signed Jack Conklin in free agency and drafted Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Bengals believe their play in the trenches will improve with the additions of Jonah Williams and Xavier Su'a-Filo. They also think young players like Michael Jordan and Fred Johnson will continue to develop into competent linemen. 

Mayfield took a step back last season after his record setting rookie campaign. He threw for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski could use a run heavy approach, which is something that worked well last season in Minnesota. Cleveland has two great running backs to get it done in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. 

The Bengals and the Browns could become rivals again. When is the last time both organizations had potential stars at quarterback? 

They haven't been rivals since 1980s, but that may change this season with Burrow and Mayfield under center during the 'Battle of Ohio.'

The Bengals play the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. The two teams matchup again at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 7. 

