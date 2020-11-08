Podcast: The Bengals Deal With Their First Regular Season COVID-19 Cases and a Chat With 'The Bengalorian'

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Trae Waynes and Fred Johnson testing positive for COVID-19 and how it could impact the Bengals' Week 10 matchup against the Steelers. We're also joined by Bengals super fan "The Bengalorian." We talk about his fandom, the current team, Joe Burrow and so much more.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!