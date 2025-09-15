Bengals Expect to Sign a Quarterback: Does That Mean Competition for Jake Browning?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are on the hunt for a quarterback with Joe Burrow expected to miss significant time with a turf toe injury that requires surgery.
Will that quarterback complete with Jake Browning for the starting job? Are they looking for a backup to Browning?
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave Browning a vote of confidence on Monday.
"I feel very confident in Jake. Jake has proven his caliber in this league and he can help us win football games and contend for all the things we want to contend for," Taylor said. "With that being said, we are always open to bringing in other people at this point. We’ve got two quarterbacks sitting in this room (Browning and Brett Rypien). I’m sure we’ll turn over a lot of rocks trying to find another guy."
Rypien is on the practice squad. The Bengals could sign another quarterback to the practice squad and elevate Rypien on game day. They could also sign Rypien or another quarterback to the 53-man roster.
Our senior writer Jay Morrison put together a list of possible options, which included a trade for Giants veteran Jameis Winston.
That appears unlikely at this stage. Instead, look for the Bengals to go with a younger, experienced signal-caller that they may have some familiarity with—either in the pre-draft process or a coach that has worked with the player in the past.
Regardless, those that think the Bengals are going to sign or trade for a player to compete or take Browning's job may be waiting for a while.
The Bengals are commited to Browning and believe they'll be able to win with him under center.
