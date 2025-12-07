Bengals Star Joe Burrow Rings Up Mike Gesicki For Touchdown Against Bills

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made it a 28-18 game in Buffalo to mark a nice gap down the stretch of Sunday's crucial AFC matchup.

Joe Burrow has been sensational in the snow, finding Mike Gesicki for his first score of the season and Burrow's third TD pass of the day. Cincinnati is trying to win as underdogs in Buffalo like they did during the playoffs a few seasons ago.

It was all sparked by a forced fumble at the goal line by DJ Turner to flip possessions and swing 14 points on the score board.

Check out the 12-yard touchdown pass and the ESPN drive log below:

12-yd Touchdown Pass

8:44 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to M.Gesicki for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN [S.Thompson]. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & 6 at BUF 12

4-yd Run

9:27 - 4th

C.Brown up the middle to BUF 12 for 4 yards (T.Sanders).

1st & 10 at BUF 16

18-yd Pass

10:10 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to BUF 16 for 18 yards (M.Hairston).

3rd & 6 at BUF 34

Incompletion

10:15 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins.

2nd & 6 at BUF 34

4-yd Pass

10:58 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to BUF 34 for 4 yards (Ta.Johnson).

1st & 10 at BUF 38

6-yd Pass

11:35 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase pushed ob at BUF 38 for 6 yards (C.Lewis).

3rd & 4 at BUF 44

(11:35 - 4th) Timeout #1 by BUF at 11:35.

6-yd Pass

12:17 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Iosivas to BUF 44 for 6 yards (C.Bishop).

2nd & 10 at 50

(12:17 - 4th) Timeout #1 by CIN at 12:17.

0-yd Run

13:00 - 4th

C.Brown up the middle to 50 for no gain (C.Bishop).

1st & 10 at 50

6-yd Pass

13:38 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to M.Gesicki pushed ob at 50 for 6 yards (M.Hairston).

2nd & 5 at CIN 44

5-yd Pass

14:17 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to CIN 44 for 5 yards (S.Thompson).

1st & 10 at CIN 39

5-yd Run

15:00 - 4th

(Shotgun) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 39 for 5 yards (J.Poyer; M.Milano).

2nd & 1 at CIN 34

END QUARTER 3

9-yd Run

0:40 - 3rd

(Shotgun) S.Perine left guard to CIN 34 for 9 yards (C.Bishop).

1st & 10 at CIN 25

5-yd Penalty

0:46 - 3rd

