All Bengals

Bengals Granted Mike Pennel's Request for Release, Veteran Set to Sign With AFC Contender

The Bengals are 3-5 on the season. They released Mike Pennel on Tuesday.

James Rapien

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Mike Pennel (69) prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Mike Pennel (69) prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel on Tuesday. It turns out the 34-year-old asked for his release. That wish was granted.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report that Pennel asked for his release. He clearly knew that the Kansas City Chiefs were interested in his services.

Pennel is visiting Kansas City on Wednesday and he's expected to sign with the Chiefs.

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones made the case for Kansas City to bring back Pennel earlier this month.

“Mike Pennel is a heck of a locker room guy," Jones told reporters earlier this month. "We gotta get my brother back.”

Jones is going to get his wish. Pennel is poised to return to Kansas City—the place he won two Super Bowls. He spent four seasons with the Chiefs (2018-19, 2023-24). Now he's poised to join their team for a third time.

Pennel signed with Cincinnati in September after the Chiefs released him.

"He's got a lot of experience in the league, and he was available," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the signing. "A guy we played against I guess twice. He got picked up two years ago right at the end of the season when we went into Kansas City when Jake was playing quarterback. And then again early last year. I've got a lot of respect for him. Jerry (Montgomery) coached him like 20 years ago in Green Bay, so we have awareness there. Really excited that he was available and wanted to come here because I think he brings great experience, great depth and is a piece that is really going to be able to help us."

Pennel racked up 15 tackles in eight games with Cincinnati. The Bengals don't play the Chiefs this season. He's also played for the Packers, Jets, Falcons and Bears.

Check out Jones' comments about Pennel and Schultz's report below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 60,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

feed

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News