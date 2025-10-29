Bengals Granted Mike Pennel's Request for Release, Veteran Set to Sign With AFC Contender
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel on Tuesday. It turns out the 34-year-old asked for his release. That wish was granted.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report that Pennel asked for his release. He clearly knew that the Kansas City Chiefs were interested in his services.
Pennel is visiting Kansas City on Wednesday and he's expected to sign with the Chiefs.
All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones made the case for Kansas City to bring back Pennel earlier this month.
“Mike Pennel is a heck of a locker room guy," Jones told reporters earlier this month. "We gotta get my brother back.”
Jones is going to get his wish. Pennel is poised to return to Kansas City—the place he won two Super Bowls. He spent four seasons with the Chiefs (2018-19, 2023-24). Now he's poised to join their team for a third time.
Pennel signed with Cincinnati in September after the Chiefs released him.
"He's got a lot of experience in the league, and he was available," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the signing. "A guy we played against I guess twice. He got picked up two years ago right at the end of the season when we went into Kansas City when Jake was playing quarterback. And then again early last year. I've got a lot of respect for him. Jerry (Montgomery) coached him like 20 years ago in Green Bay, so we have awareness there. Really excited that he was available and wanted to come here because I think he brings great experience, great depth and is a piece that is really going to be able to help us."
Pennel racked up 15 tackles in eight games with Cincinnati. The Bengals don't play the Chiefs this season. He's also played for the Packers, Jets, Falcons and Bears.
Check out Jones' comments about Pennel and Schultz's report below:
