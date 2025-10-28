Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Release Veteran Ahead of Week 9 Matchup vs Bears
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel on Tuesday. He appeared in the first eight games of the season for Cincinnati, tallying 15 tackles (one for loss).
The Bengals signed Pennel on Sept. 1 to the practice squad. He quickly joined the active roster.
The Chiefs parted ways with the 34-year-old during final cuts. He had three sacks for Kansas City last season.
The Bengals also placed linebacker Shaka Heyward and center Matt Lee on injured reserve. Lee is dealing with a knee injury and Heyward suffered a fibula injury in Cincinnati's Week 8 loss to the New York Jets.
The Bengals have three open roster spots following the flurry of moves. Cincinnati has struggled to stop opposing offenses in recent weeks. They've allowed explosive plays on the ground and through the air.
Frustrations Mounting
“We didn’t affect the quarterback enough," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said Monday. "I didn’t think we were spectacular against the run in the first half, but it wasn’t awful. You can’t give up three explosives like that and think you’re going to win the game. That ties into the other point – space tackling is a part of that. They go hand and hand. If you’re talking about a 3-yard gain in the B gap, that’s a different conversation than 137 yards on four runs."
Pennel was never going to bolster their pass rush, but they needed him to stop the run. Opposing running backs have had their way with the Bengals in recent weeks. Breece Hall finished with 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.
The Bengals' defensive front hasn't had a sack since Week 5 against the Lions. They've struggled to get pressure all season long.
“I’ve got to put (the pass rushers) in a better position. We’ve got to pressure more. Of course you have to win one on ones. That’s a part of it. We have to win our one on ones and get them off track so it’s more pocket pass and less play action. All of it was coming together to create that.”
