Report: Bengals Hosting Guard Quinton Spain For Visit

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost three of their starting offensive linemen to injury in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns.

Jonah Williams left the game in the second quarter with a neck injury. Trey Hopkins suffered a concussion a few plays later and starting right tackle Bobby Hart suffered a lower body injury at the end of the game.

Help was potentially on the way before the injuries. The Bengals are bringing in former Bills and Titans guard Quinton Spain. The veteran, who was released by Buffalo last week, will visit Cincinnati this week according to Ian Rapoport.

Spain started all 16 games for the Bills last season. He's appeared in 70 regular season games (66 starts) in his six seasons. He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent after the 2015 NFL Draft. He made the Titans' final roster as a rookie, playing in seven games.

Guard has been the Bengals' biggest weakness in the trenches this season. Adding Spain to the mix would give the Bengals another experienced guard to pair with Xavier Su'a-Filo, who is currently on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Beefing up the interior of the line is even more important if Hart and/or Williams miss extended time.

Protecting rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has to be the Bengals' number one priority. He's hasn't had a clean pocket to step up into this season in large part due to the inconsistencies at guard.

Spain, 29, is a veteran with a lot to prove. Signing him would be a nice get for the Bengals, who desperately need line help—especially after Sunday's game against the Browns.

