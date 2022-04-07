Bengals Hosting Two SEC Defensive Players for Pre-Draft Visits

CINCINNATI — The Bengals hosted Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday. They're also meeting with Texas A&M defensive end Michael Clemons on Thursday according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Taylor had 60 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games for the Volunteers last season. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and is expected to be a day three draft selection.

Clemons had 32 tackles (11 for loss) with seven sacks and 46 pressures in 10 games last season. He missed parts of the 2019 and 2020 season due to injuries.

He's another mid-to-late round prospect that the Bengals could target in the 2022 NFL Draft.

