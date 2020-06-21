AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Comeback season: Jonah Williams hoping to bolster Bengals' offensive line

NicoleZembrodt

Protecting Joe Burrow has been a concern for many over the past few months. The offensive line is one of the Bengals' biggest weaknesses entering 2020. 

They were below average in the trenches last season and have struggled in each of the past four years. Despite their issues, the team has made it clear that they are confident in the guys on their roster. Cincinnati only added two offensive linemen this offseason. They signed guard Xavier Su’a-Filo in free agency and drafted tackle Hakeem Adeniji in the sixth-round.

Jonah Williams is a big reason why the Bengals’ coaching staff is so optimistic about their chances of improving in 2020.

Cincinnati selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He missed all of last season with a torn labrum and has yet to play a snap in the pros.

Williams has been preparing for his long-awaited debut since the draft. He sat in meetings last season mentally preparing for life in the NFL.

"He's not your typical rookie," offensive line coach Jim Turner told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "He knows the offense backwards and forwards. It's like getting a guy after he has a mega minicamp."

On top of learning the ins and outs of the playbook, Williams has spent this offseason in San Diego training with former 49ers and Pro Bowl tackle Joe Staley.

Williams likes to model his game after the future Hall of Famer, who’s helped him improve both physically and mentally.

"My goal is not to play or feel like a rookie when I go out there,” Williams said. “If I can take little bits of information and kind of become experienced vicariously, that's the best way for me to be prepared."

Williams has had a perfect attitude since he joined the Bengals last April. He holds himself to a high standard. 

The Bengals are hoping he can give the offensive line a boost this season and protect Burrow's blind side for years to come. 

Not being able to contribute to the team his rookie season was disappointing, but he is expected to be a big part of the Bengals' turnaround. Only time will tell if Williams and the organization can get it done.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Getting familiar with the Bengals linebacking corps

Getting familiar with the Cincinnati Bengals linebacking corps

Russ Heltman

by

NicoleZembrodt

NFLPA advises players to stop working out in groups

NFLPA advises players to stop working out in groups, Cincinnati Bengals planned on working out this offseason

James Rapien

Drew Sample is 100 percent healthy and hoping to make an impact for the Bengals this season

Drew Sample is healthy and hoping to make an impact for the Cincinnati Bengals this season

James Rapien

Should the Bengals pursue Jamal Adams?

Should the Cincinnati Bengals pursue New York Jets safety Jamal Adams?

James Rapien

by

Goldyvox

Bengals participate in Juneteenth celebration in downtown Cincinnati

The Bengals participated in Juneteenth celebration on Friday

James Rapien

Podcast: John Breech on the Bengals' Franchise Five, Joe Burrow and the need for a Ring of Honor

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the 'Franchise Five' and the need for a Ring of Honor

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals: Three biggest takeaways from an unforgettable offseason

Cincinnati Bengals: Three biggest takeaways from an unforgettable offseason

NicoleZembrodt

How will Joe Burrow's best plays translate to the Bengals' offense?

How will Joe Burrow's best plays translate in the Cincinnati Bengals' offense?

Russ Heltman

by

Russ Heltman

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Football May not Happen this Year

Dr. Anthony Fauci has serious doubts about an NFL season happening in 2020

James Rapien

by

NicoleZembrodt

Colin Cowherd thinks the Ravens could finish 16-0 this season

Colin Cowherd thinks the Baltimore Ravens could finish 16-0 this season

James Rapien