Comeback season: Jonah Williams hoping to bolster Bengals' offensive line

Protecting Joe Burrow has been a concern for many over the past few months. The offensive line is one of the Bengals' biggest weaknesses entering 2020.

They were below average in the trenches last season and have struggled in each of the past four years. Despite their issues, the team has made it clear that they are confident in the guys on their roster. Cincinnati only added two offensive linemen this offseason. They signed guard Xavier Su’a-Filo in free agency and drafted tackle Hakeem Adeniji in the sixth-round.

Jonah Williams is a big reason why the Bengals’ coaching staff is so optimistic about their chances of improving in 2020.

Cincinnati selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He missed all of last season with a torn labrum and has yet to play a snap in the pros.

Williams has been preparing for his long-awaited debut since the draft. He sat in meetings last season mentally preparing for life in the NFL.

"He's not your typical rookie," offensive line coach Jim Turner told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "He knows the offense backwards and forwards. It's like getting a guy after he has a mega minicamp."

On top of learning the ins and outs of the playbook, Williams has spent this offseason in San Diego training with former 49ers and Pro Bowl tackle Joe Staley.

Williams likes to model his game after the future Hall of Famer, who’s helped him improve both physically and mentally.

"My goal is not to play or feel like a rookie when I go out there,” Williams said. “If I can take little bits of information and kind of become experienced vicariously, that's the best way for me to be prepared."

Williams has had a perfect attitude since he joined the Bengals last April. He holds himself to a high standard.

The Bengals are hoping he can give the offensive line a boost this season and protect Burrow's blind side for years to come.

Not being able to contribute to the team his rookie season was disappointing, but he is expected to be a big part of the Bengals' turnaround. Only time will tell if Williams and the organization can get it done.