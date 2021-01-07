Joe Burrow Doubles Down on Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

NewsAll Bengals+
Joe Burrow Praises Zac Taylor: 'He's the Leader'

The star quarterback is confident in his head coach
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his first public comments in months on Thursday. 

The 24-year-old appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd to discuss his rookie season, his knee injury and the state of the organization. 

Burrow doubled down on Zac Taylor just days after praising his head coach on social media. 

"It was immediate," he said when asked about how he clicked with the 37-year-old Taylor. "I think Zac is going to be a great coach for a long time. I'm happy to be in the position that I'm in and to help build this organization, but it's going to be on Zac's back. He's the leader of what we're trying to do."

Burrow praised his head coach throughout the season. He reacted to the Bengals' decision to retain Taylor on Monday.

"Couldn’t be more excited about the future of our organization," Burrow tweeted. "We have a great foundation and great people at the top. Look forward to giving the fans what they deserve. Also hopefully that’s the last time I ever have to watch a game on tv."

After finishing 6-25-1 in two seasons with the Bengals, Taylor is officially on the hot seat entering 2021. 

Burrow expects to be back for the start of the 2021 season after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery in December.

"Things are on track to start the season the way I need to. Practice a little bit in fall camp and be ready to go," Burrow told Cowherd. "I think I'll be ready [for the opener]. I think I'll be just fine."

