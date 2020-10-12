Bengals Defense Keeps Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' Offense In-Check

The Bengals fell to 1-3-1 this season following Sunday's 27-3 loss to Baltimore. Not many things went right for Cincinnati.

Baltimore set the tone early. The Ravens scored on their first three drives of the game. Justin Tucker kicked the first points of the game on a 46-yard field goal followed by Lamar Jackson finding Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown in the end zone on their next two drives. The Cincinnati defense allowed 130 yards in those three drives. The Ravens led 17-0 after the first quarter.

Despite their early struggles, the Cincinnati defense turned things around for the remainder of the game. They held the Ravens’ offense to 202 total yards and three points over the final three quarters.

“The defense did a lot of good things.” head coach Zac Taylor said. “I thought the defense gave us an opportunity to win.”

The defense gave them a chance against one of the NFL's best offenses. Containing Jackson and the dynamic Baltimore run offense was priority number one heading into Sunday’s game.

The defense kept the Ravens from gashing them on the ground. They finished with 161 rushing yards, but 42 of those yards came on an end-around to Ravens’ receiver Devin Duvernay in the first quarter.

Jackson entered the game leading the Ravens in rushing with 235 yards, averaging six yards-per-carry. He only attempted two rushes for three yards.

Along with stopping Jackson’s run game, the defense stood tall against a talented Baltimore running back group. Mark Ingram led the team with 57 yards on 11 attempts. J.K. Robbins took his lone attempt for 34 yards and Gus Edwards had seven attempts for 25 yards.

They forced Jackson to throw. He finished 19-of-37 for 180 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The interception came in the second quarter as Baltimore was driving in Bengals’ territory by rookie Logan Wilson for his second interception of the season.

"We know where Lamar wants to go, either No. 15 or No. 89. It showed up today as well," Jessie Bates said. "That's all he was really throwing to today was No. 15 and No. 89."

Brown, No. 15, and Andrews, No. 89, were targeted on 19 of Jackson’s 37 passes.

Bates continues to have a breakout year for the Bengals in his third NFL season. He finished with seven tackles and two passes defended.

Unfortunately the injuries continue to pile up for the defense. They lost two more starters on Sunday. DJ Reader was carted off in the third quarter with a quad injury. Reader is expected to miss the rest of the season.

“That's a huge blow for the defense," Bates said. "When stuff like this happens it creates opportunities for other guys to come in and make an impact. We're going to be praying for DJ. Hopefully he can have a speedy recovery.”

Sam Hubbard left the game in the second half holding his arm and was quickly declared out with a left elbow injury. The extent of his injury remains unknown.

The Bengals are back on the road in Indianapolis for Week 6. They’ll face a Colts offense led by Philip Rivers and Jonathan Taylor.

