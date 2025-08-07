All Bengals

Bengals Legend Vontaze Burfict Returns to Football in New Role

A fun connection.

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) reacts to a defensive stop in the fourth quarter during the Week 15 NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Bengals won 24-14, improving to 11-3 on the season. 122015 Bengals 49ers
Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) reacts to a defensive stop in the fourth quarter during the Week 15 NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Bengals won 24-14, improving to 11-3 on the season. / Kareem Elgazzar, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
CINCINNATI — A pair of former Bengals are linking up at UNLV this coming season. Longtime linebacker Vontaze Burfict joined the Runnin' Rebels' staff as a defensive analyst. He is coaching under former Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who UNLV hired as its associate head coach in March.

Burfict played eight NFL seasons, including seven in Cincinnati for head coach Marvin Lewis. He was a solid player throughout that near-decade tenure, while having a hot-head streak that bit the team at times.

He was a part of Cincinnati's unraveling at the end of the 2015 season in a Wild-Card loss to Pittsburgh. Former Steelers great Joey Porter also got involved in the scuffle that contributed to the Bengals' collapse.

"I made the cardinal mistake. I tried to compliment a Bengal," Porter said on the Not Just Football Podcast. "I tell Burfict, I say, 'Man, I'm not even supposed to say this. I said, but I like your game.' He got some jankiness in him that I see in myself when he plays. He just got no control because his big homie is Pac-Man [Jones]. He's doomed by default. He returned that compliment, 'I don't give a F, how you feel about my game. F you and F Pittsburgh,' like, damn, all right, I look up. It's Bengal, Bengal, Bengal. Pac-Man comes running from way over. Don't even know what's going on. He pushed Burfict. Bumped me."

It led to one of multiple flags to help Pittsburgh get the 18-16 playoff win.

Burfict finished his NFL career after the 2019 campaign with 622 tackles, five interceptions, and 29 pass deflections from 2012-19.

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

