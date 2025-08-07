Bengals Legend Vontaze Burfict Returns to Football in New Role

Was just informed former Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is a defensive analyst at UNLV under first-year coach Dan Mullen and interim defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.



Guenther was Burfict's LB coach and DC with the Bengals for a number of years.