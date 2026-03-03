Cincinnati Predicted to Lose $99 Million Superstar to Bears

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot to be excited about this offseason. While some fans and analysts are quite negative about the Bengals because of the state of their defense, it's never a bad spot to be in when Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are on the roster.

Either way, the story of the offseason is the defense. The Bengals are going to need to upgrade their unit at all three levels if they want to compete for a Super Bowl with Burrow and Chase on the roster. And the story of the defense is the free agency of edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who's expected to leave in free agency. Fans may be sick and tired of talking about Hendrickson, but until he's officially signed elsewhere, his free agency matters to Cincinnati.

Christian D'Andrea of USA Today recently predicted the Bengals would lose Hendrickson to the Chicago Bears in free agency this offseason. Hendrickson is projected to sign a $99 million deal, per The Athletic, which could be out of the Bears price range unless they make some big moves.

Trey Hendrickson would fit perfectly with the Bears in free agency

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Bears could make a move to land Maxx Crosby via trade. Or they could opt for the older Hendrickson without having to cough up significant draft considerations to recharge their pass rush," D'Andrea wrote. "Hendrickson missed the bulk of 2025 with injury and had a career-low 14 percent pressure rate after averaging better than 19 percent in his four years as a Bengal that preceded it. But even a 14 percent pressure rate would be signfiicantly better than what Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo put up last fall."

As things currently sit, the Bears are over the cap limit, which means they have next to no chance of signing Hendrickson, especially if he gets over $30 million per year. The Bears will need to make a slew of moves and contract restructures to free up the money to sign Hendrickson.

If they can find the money, this idea makes perfect sense.

The Bears are obviously contenders right now, which fits what Hendrickson is looking for. Adding a veteran edge rusher to lead their defensive front would put the team in the perfect position going forward. It's the kind of blockbuster move that could take Chicago over the top.

