All Bengals

Watch: Steelers Legend Joey Porter Sr. Gives His Side on 2016 Wild Card Game Madness

Cincinnati lost the heartbreaker 18-16.

Russ Heltman

Jan 17, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (left) and outside linebackers coach Joey Porter against the Denver Broncos during the AFC Divisional round playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (left) and outside linebackers coach Joey Porter against the Denver Broncos during the AFC Divisional round playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI —  Steelers legend Joey Porter appeared on the Not Just Football podcast this week and gave his perspective on the 2016 Wild Card game spat that involved him and Vontaze Burfict.

The on-field issue led to a penalty for Burfict that helped unravel the season for Cincinnati.

"I made the cardinal mistake. I tried to compliment a Bengal," Porter said on the show. "I tell Burfict, I say, 'Man, I'm not even supposed to say this. I said, but I like your game.' He got some jankiness in him that I see in myself when he play. He just got no control because his big homie is Pac-Man [Jones]. He's doomed by default. He returned that compliment, 'I don't give a F, how you feel about my game. F you and F Pittsburgh,' like, damn, all right, I look up. It's Bengal, Bengal, Bengal. Pac-Man comes running from way over. Don't even know what's going on. He pushed Burfict. Bumped me."

Cincinnati eventually lost that game 18-16 on a 35-yard field goal in the final moments, thanks in part to two boneheaded plays by Burfict on that last drive. It was the final real shot at glory for the Andy Dalton and Marvin Lewis-led Bengals.

Check out the full clip below:

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time

Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category

Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander

Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings

Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals

Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest

Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice

NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson

Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason

Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons

Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?

It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future

Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat

'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape

'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal

Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?

Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency

Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft

Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class

'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup

Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+