Bengals Negotiating With Trey Hendrickson Again Following 2025 Preseason

Cincinnati and Hendrickson have been at this for months.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) talks with director of player personnel Duke Tobin before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) talks with director of player personnel Duke Tobin before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
CINCINNATI — Contract talks between the Bengals and Trey Hendrickson are reportedly ramping back up this week. FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported the development.

Trade talks were on the table again earlier this month, but the two sides are flipping the narrative once again back to cooler conversations. The latest wrinkle is Cincinnati may just boost his final-year pay in Cincinnati and let him walk into free agency next March.

"The Bengals have re-started talks with All-Pro DE Trey Hendrickson on a new deal for 2025," Schultz posted on X. "My understanding is the two sides have been exploring a more 'unique' avenue to get something done. Giving Hendrickson more money this season while still letting his contract expire after the year — has been discussed."

Schultz's source noted their is "cautious optimism" that a deal gets done before the start of the season on Sept. 7. The Raiders reportedly held the top trade package for Hendrickson as of last week, but even their best deal would make it hard for Cincinnati to get better this season in a Hendrickson deal.

The Bengals coaching staff, and Al Golden in particular, is eager to work with Hendrickson.

"Trey's been great. Trey's been a leader," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said Friday. "Trey's been unselfish through this whole time. He's communicating with everybody and is really trying to be a role model for the young guys and give everything he can in terms of teaching them. He's been great. It's part of the business. It's unfortunate. I'd love the opportunity to coach him, obviously, so we'll see how it plays out. That side of it is an unfortunate part of the business." 

