Trey Hendrickson Posts Possible Hint at Bengals Return on Social Media as Preseason Ends
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson made a post on Instagram this weekend that could be a hint at his return to the field. The Bengals' star pass rusher did not suit up for any training camp practices this year as he seeks a new contract from the front office.
Hendrickson posted a picture with the caption "Proverbs 21:31."
The bible verse reads like this: The horse is made ready for the day of battle, but victory rests with the Lord.
Maybe the day of contract "victory" and a return ot the field is approaching as Cincinnati sits exactly two weeks away from kicking off its 2025 season against the Cleveland Browns.
Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden is eager to get to work with his best player, who's been helping teach up the young pass rushers this summer.
"Trey's been great. Trey's been a leader," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said Friday. "Trey's been unselfish through this whole time. He's communicating with everybody and is really trying to be a role model for the young guys and give everything he can in terms of teaching them. He's been great. It's part of the business. It's unfortunate. I'd love the opportunity to coach him, obviously, so we'll see how it plays out. That side of it is an unfortunate part of the business."
The clock ticks forward to the season opener as Cincinnati carries healthy momentum into the final days, but that momentum is capped without Hendrickson back in the fold.
Check out his post on Instagram below:
