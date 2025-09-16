All Bengals

Bengals Officially Place Joe Burrow on Injure Reserve Among New Roster Moves

A batch of moves.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is wrapped up as he scrambles in the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is wrapped up as he scrambles in the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI —  The Bengals officially placed Joe Burrow on injured reserve Tuesday, along with a few other roster moves. Brett Rypien is now the backup quarterback behind Jake Browning after a stint on the practice squad, and the team officially signed QBs Mike White and Sean Clifford to the practice squad.

Wide receiver Kendric Pryor is also returning to the practice squad as Cincinnati fires practice back up on Wednesday and tries to keep its seven-game win streak alive.

“Well, resilient group found a way,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in the press conference after Cincinnati’s 31-27 win over Jacksonville. “Feels like that’s what this year’s turning into already. You know, just a group that believes in each other never flinches, even when things are difficult.”

Taylor trusted in his backup quarterback to get the job done as Burrow went down with a major turf toe injury.

“I never even gave Jake a field goal landmark, because that really was not our mentality,” Taylor said. “Our mentality was, we’re going to go score and win the game, and not just kick a field goal. And obviously, if the circumstances had come to that, I would have done that. But that was not the conversation. The conversation was: Let’s get down the field and try to get a score.”

They got the score and now a new-look quarterback situation in a familiar Burrow injury stretch.

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

