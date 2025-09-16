Bengals Officially Place Joe Burrow on Injure Reserve Among New Roster Moves
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially placed Joe Burrow on injured reserve Tuesday, along with a few other roster moves. Brett Rypien is now the backup quarterback behind Jake Browning after a stint on the practice squad, and the team officially signed QBs Mike White and Sean Clifford to the practice squad.
Wide receiver Kendric Pryor is also returning to the practice squad as Cincinnati fires practice back up on Wednesday and tries to keep its seven-game win streak alive.
“Well, resilient group found a way,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in the press conference after Cincinnati’s 31-27 win over Jacksonville. “Feels like that’s what this year’s turning into already. You know, just a group that believes in each other never flinches, even when things are difficult.”
Taylor trusted in his backup quarterback to get the job done as Burrow went down with a major turf toe injury.
“I never even gave Jake a field goal landmark, because that really was not our mentality,” Taylor said. “Our mentality was, we’re going to go score and win the game, and not just kick a field goal. And obviously, if the circumstances had come to that, I would have done that. But that was not the conversation. The conversation was: Let’s get down the field and try to get a score.”
They got the score and now a new-look quarterback situation in a familiar Burrow injury stretch.
