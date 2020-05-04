A list of the Bengals' 2020 opponents

The rest of the sports world has been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NFL still plans on releasing a full 16-game schedule this week.

"We plan to start on time," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "If we have to make adjustments we will be prepared to do so based on the latest guidance from our medical experts and public health officials and current and future government regulations."

The Bengals are hoping to rebound from their 2-14 record last season. They'll play the NFC East and the AFC South.

Andy Dalton is scheduled to return to Cincinnati for the Cowboys' matchup with the Bengals. Dalton signed a one-year deal with Dallas on Saturday and will be Dak Prescott's backup.

The AFC North is the best it's been in years. All four teams have improved from where they were a season ago. The Ravens are the favorites after winning the division two years in a row. The Browns added to their offensive line and have arguably the best set of skill players in the NFL. Pittsburgh is expecting Ben Roethlisberger to return this season. The 38 year old has a lot to prove after missing most of last season with an elbow injury.

The Bengals have made their fair share of roster upgrades this season. They took quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. They also completely remade their defense in the draft and free agency.

Here's a list of their 2020 games (in alphabetical order).

HOME

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers

AWAY