AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

A list of the Bengals' 2020 opponents

James Rapien

The rest of the sports world has been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NFL still plans on releasing a full 16-game schedule this week. 

"We plan to start on time," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "If we have to make adjustments we will be prepared to do so based on the latest guidance from our medical experts and public health officials and current and future government regulations."

The Bengals are hoping to rebound from their 2-14 record last season. They'll play the NFC East and the AFC South. 

Andy Dalton is scheduled to return to Cincinnati for the Cowboys' matchup with the Bengals. Dalton signed a one-year deal with Dallas on Saturday and will be Dak Prescott's backup. 

The AFC North is the best it's been in years. All four teams have improved from where they were a season ago. The Ravens are the favorites after winning the division two years in a row. The Browns added to their offensive line and have arguably the best set of skill players in the NFL. Pittsburgh is expecting Ben Roethlisberger to return this season. The 38 year old has a lot to prove after missing most of last season with an elbow injury. 

The Bengals have made their fair share of roster upgrades this season. They took quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. They also completely remade their defense in the draft and free agency. 

Here's a list of their 2020 games (in alphabetical order).

HOME

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • New York Giants
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Los Angeles Chargers

AWAY

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Houston Texans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Washington Redskins
  • Miami Dolphins
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals Notes — Remaining cap space, declining Ross' option and Dalton to Dallas

Insight on the Bengals declining John Ross' option, their remaining cap space and Dalton's decision to go to Dallas

James Rapien

Watch: A.J. Green and John Ross' future, plus a look at Tee Higgins' role with the Bengals

James Rapien joined Jeremy Raugh to discuss A.J. Green and John Ross' future, Tee Higgins' role with the Bengals and more on 'Sports Wrap'

James Rapien

Andy Dalton thanks Cincinnati after signing with Dallas Cowboys

Andy Dalton thanked the City of Cincinnati on Sunday after signing with the Dallas Cowboys

James Rapien

NFL executives and coaches split on Joe Burrow's potential

NFL executives and coaches are split on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's potential

James Rapien

by

Manu4842

Roster Roundup — A look at the new and improved Bengals defense

The Bengals have completely remade their defense this offseason

James Rapien

Report: Andy Dalton agrees to one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

Andy Dalton has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys

James Rapien

Bengals decline John Ross' fifth-year option

The Bengals declined John Ross' fifth-year option

James Rapien

Andy Dalton drawing interest from multiple teams after Bengals release

Andy Dalton is drawing interest from multiple teams after being released by the Bengals

James Rapien

Rodney Anderson running and cutting after suffering torn ACL last season

Bengals running back Rodney Anderson continues to rehab after suffering a torn ACL last season

James Rapien

Marvin Lewis endorses Andy Dalton, takes blame for Bengals' lack of postseason success

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis endorsed quarterback Andy Dalton

James Rapien